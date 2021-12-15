Stephen Colbert Has 2 Damning Takeaways About Donald Trump Jr.’s Capitol Riot Texts

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has proved once again why the probe is so necessary — and, by the same token, why so many Republicans have fought the investigation. The panel on Monday revealed more evidence illustrating President Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty on one of the most dangerous days in the country’s modern history — corroboration that comes from members of Congress and a variety of Trump allies. Many Republicans and Trump acolytes would prefer to ignore or play down what happened on Jan. 6. But their own words, offered and recorded at the time, show how they really felt as political calculations gave way to fear about the frenzy Mr. Trump had instigated.

