ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Stephen Colbert Has 2 Damning Takeaways About Donald Trump Jr.’s Capitol Riot Texts

By Lee Moran
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert says Donald Trump Jr.’s series of text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection “reveals...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 140

Doris Frayer
2d ago

Jr not operating from a full deck! Always trying to get Trump's approval which he will never get!

Reply(24)
33
Joyce Hyatt
2d ago

Truly, if I were invited to dinner at either the Bidens or the Trump's, it would surely be the Trump's. I could at least understand what they were saying, and I wouldn't be offered an after dinner joint!

Reply(20)
13
Who is it?••• -
2d ago

Jr and Kimberly were lying in bed after a rousing game of hide the canoli when Kimberly started massaging Jr's balls and Jr said "That's nice,do you like doing that?" to which she replied "Yeah sometimes I miss mine" 😉🇺🇸••• -

Reply
3
Related
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 depravity is still not fully known

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has proved once again why the probe is so necessary — and, by the same token, why so many Republicans have fought the investigation. The panel on Monday revealed more evidence illustrating President Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty on one of the most dangerous days in the country’s modern history — corroboration that comes from members of Congress and a variety of Trump allies. Many Republicans and Trump acolytes would prefer to ignore or play down what happened on Jan. 6. But their own words, offered and recorded at the time, show how they really felt as political calculations gave way to fear about the frenzy Mr. Trump had instigated.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Donald Trump's Pandemic Christmas Parties The Perfect Name

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday was so nostalgic for the pandemic Christmas parties hosted by Donald Trump’s White House that he gave them a name. (Watch the video below.) The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that while many businesses have resumed traditional holiday soirees this year, President Joe Biden’s White House is taking a more cautious approach amid the latest coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse to speak at Turning Point USA event along with Donald Trump Jr and Ted Cruz

Less than a month after being cleared of all charges relating to the shooting of three men – two fatally – during a riot, Kyle Rittenhouse has already appeared on several high-profile conservative shows, including Louder with Crowder, Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, and Charlie Kirk’s podcast.The 18-year-old is now set to appear at Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFest’, alongside the likes of Donald Trump Jr, Senator Ted Cruz, and the aforementioned Carlson. Event organisers claim it will be the “greatest freedom party ever,” with almost exclusively right-wing politicians and media personalities having been invited thus far. And there it is …...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Capitol Riot Texts#White House
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Seth Meyers: Fox News hosts on 6 January ‘all knew how dangerous this situation was’

Seth Meyers tore into Fox News hosts on Wednesday evening for frantic text messages to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the 6 January attack on the Capitol. As revealed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection on Monday, hosts Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Sean Hannity each pleaded with Meadows to get Donald Trump to stop the attack – concern at odds with their public support of the riot.
NFL
The Week

Late night hosts also hold Mark Meadows in contempt

"In Washington, the House voted to hold former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate the Jan. 6 panel," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "The consequences are severe — Meadows could be sentenced to a year in prison, or even worse, another month working for Trump. Of course Meadows needs a good lawyer, so the first thing he did is pull up Rudy Giuliani's number and delete it."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Fox News hosts urged Meadows to push Trump to stop January 6 attack, texts show

Washington — As a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters violently breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, three hosts from Fox News and the president's eldest son privately implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to push the president to call for an end to the mayhem, according to text messages revealed by the House select committee probing the Capitol assault.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy