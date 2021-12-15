Stephen Colbert Has 2 Damning Takeaways About Donald Trump Jr.’s Capitol Riot Texts

Less than a month after being cleared of all charges relating to the shooting of three men – two fatally – during a riot, Kyle Rittenhouse has already appeared on several high-profile conservative shows, including Louder with Crowder, Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, and Charlie Kirk’s podcast.The 18-year-old is now set to appear at Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFest’, alongside the likes of Donald Trump Jr, Senator Ted Cruz, and the aforementioned Carlson. Event organisers claim it will be the “greatest freedom party ever,” with almost exclusively right-wing politicians and media personalities having been invited thus far. And there it is …...
