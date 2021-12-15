Perfect Corp.’s CES 2022 Technology Preview: The AI And AR Innovations Transforming The Consumer Shopping Experience
Poised to enhance the consumer shopping journey, Perfect Corp. introduces new, game-changing solutions to deliver ultra-personalized, high-touch experiences, democratizing access to enriched shopping adventures. Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, previews the newest AI and AR technologies to...aithority.com
Comments / 0