Electronics

Perfect Corp.’s CES 2022 Technology Preview: The AI And AR Innovations Transforming The Consumer Shopping Experience

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoised to enhance the consumer shopping journey, Perfect Corp. introduces new, game-changing solutions to deliver ultra-personalized, high-touch experiences, democratizing access to enriched shopping adventures. Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, previews the newest AI and AR technologies to...

aithority.com

aithority.com

Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces. Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Using Synthetic Voice to Expand the Scale and Reach of Content

Content in English has dominated the entertainment industry for decades. But as technology advances globalization, content creators will have to start thinking about how they can service their content in other languages. In doing so, they’ll be able to not only become more inclusive of different audiences but help them scale their reach across regions without jeopardizing the entertainment value of their content.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Know Labs Launches Subsidiary, AI Mind Inc., Generates $4.2 Million in NFT Revenue to Fund Continued Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Development

Know Labs, Inc., an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that a new subsidiary created to work with the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Learning Platform has generated initial revenue of approximately $4.2 million from Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales. This revenue will be used to fund ongoing progress toward development of AI technologies for Know Labs’ non-invasive glucose monitoring devices KnowU and UBand.
TECHNOLOGY
State
Nevada State
aithority.com

Robocorp Unveils Dynamic Scalability That Enables Significant Cost Savings

This First-of-its-Kind Functionality Allows Customers To Dynamically Scale and Automate. Robocorp, the leading Gen-2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, announced the release of its self-hosted scalable environments to enable cost savings and new use cases for customers. This announcement builds on Robocorp’s goal to provide customers the agility required to quickly build, optimize and scale automation with additional security, as well as the ability to utilize their own scalable infrastructure to run any automation.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

Spatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of its growth financing plans, to help build an immersive and social way to experience NFTs in the metaverse. Investors in the round included Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, Mirae Asset, Balaji Srinvasan, with participation from existing investors iNovia, Whitestar and Lerer Hippeau. This brings the total raised to $50 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s vision to become a 3D hub that links NFT creators to their communities and collectors – poised to build the first open and free metaverse for creators.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

Clinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle connects people, programs, projects and processes everywhere for a singular view of clinical data. The ECO Bundle centralizes clinical intelligence and reporting across multiple applications, data points and systems, allowing distributed clinical research teams to collaborate within a single, modern, easy to use application experience.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Why Innovation Is Critical For Voice Technology’s Diverse User Base

Edward Miller is the Founder & CEO of LumenVox where he spearheads the company's strategic vision. In this wondrous age of Google Home, Siri and Alexa — where their voices are at our command — the technological miracle that is automated speech recognition (ASR) has popularized a sophisticated new level of applications. These tools have pushed us forward toward not only enhanced daily life, but also commercial practicality and viability in a broad range of capacities.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

GigLabs App Enables Shopify Merchants to Mint and Sell NFTs

GigLabs, a blockchain company that empowers brands to bring their IP to life through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced its GigLabs NFT App for the Shopify App Store will be made available for eligible Shopify Plus merchants to create and sell NFTs on their Shopify storefront in minutes without any prior development or blockchain experience.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stagwell (STGW) to Launch Connected AR Experiences for Live Events at CES 2022

ARound brings interactive shared experiences to the metaverse. Stagwell Inc. announced it will launch an innovative, location-based augmented reality platform, ARound, bringing shared experiences to live events and the retail space by engaging audiences through connected interactions in the metaverse. Stagwell will unveil and demo ARound at CES 2022, within its CES booth #CS-10 in the C-Space at Aria and during CES Unveiled on January 3 at Mandalay Bay and Pepcom Digital Experience on January 4 at The Mirage.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

phoenixNAP and CloudGenera Collaborate to Provide Proof of Value for Cloud Infrastructure Use

PhoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced its strategic collaboration with CloudGenera, an AI-powered cloud cost and IT workload optimization company that empowers organizations to make more informed infrastructure decisions. phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) is now a part of the CloudGenera Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises

Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world’s first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future. Adding to the robust catalog...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NOVELDA Announces New UWB Sensor; Enables World’s Most-Reliable Touch-free Experience For Consumer Electronics, Smart Home And Building Automation

Ultra-Wideband sensor uses impulse radar to improve reliability for human presence detection for better energy savings and seamless experience. NOVELDA AS, developer of the world’s most accurate and reliable human presence sensor, announced availability of its latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensors for smart home and building automation to give any device the ability to accurately sense human presence. Groundbreaking UWB impulse radar can detect human presence and motion providing more accurate touch-free interaction with everyday products including laptops, smart refrigerators and lighting. Today’s news follows NOVELDA’s announcement that it has raised NOK 400 million (Equivalent US $45M) in a pre-IPO private placement to accelerate growth and further development of UWB sensors bringing the total financing secured to US $130M.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Securing The New Digital Ecosystem: Resecurity Exhibits At DoDIIS 2021

Resecurity showcases innovative cybersecurity risk detection and mitigation platform at a time of increased cybercrime. Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced the unveiling of their next-generation cybersecurity platform at the 2021 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference in Pheonix, Arizona. For nearly 20 years, the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference has served as the premier information technology conference welcoming over 2,000 attendees and representing over 400 different government organizations.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Kyligence CEO Identifies Big Data, Cloud, AI And Data Analytics Predictions For 2022

Kyligence, originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, announced its predictions for the important trends in data analytics for 2022. The theme of this year’s predictions centers around automation and empowering more individuals to do more with data, with less effort and fewer impediments.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Clickatell Achieves Significant Momentum In 2021 With Chat Commerce

The pandemic has accelerated businesses’ digital transformation efforts, resulting in a multi-billion dollar Chat Commerce market opportunity. Chat Commerce sector shows significant growth globally in 2021; Clickatell celebrates momentum as it captures this multi-billion dollar market opportunity heading into 2022. Clickatell a leader in mobile communications and Chat Commerce...
RETAIL
aithority.com

BOLD Strategies And OrganiCare Partner To Bring Natural Healthcare Options To More Women Across Leading ECommerce Channels

The Partnership Provides Educational Resources and Increased Availability of Feminine Health Products in a Discreet Manner on DTC Websites and Major Retail Marketplaces. BOLD Strategies, Inc. and OrganiCare, LLC announced that they have partnered to make OrganiCare’s personal care products available to more women across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership includes an end-to-end eCommerce strategy; a new educational websit and a boost to the company’s profile, products and content on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other major retail websites.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Digital Content Transformed by AI Technology

Uniquify, a Silicon Valley neural network technology and AI edge computing company, is unveiling AI and cloud technology that will transform today’s digital content for consumers. Mobile phones, TVs, tablets, and computers offer access to a tremendous amount of digital content. However, digital content hasn’t changed fundamentally from the content available 40-60 years ago. Uniquify is announcing an AI and cloud technology that will result in individually tailored, interactive, and editable digital content that will provide consumers with immersive and personalized viewing experiences. This technology is based on Uniquify’s proprietary Neural Network 2.0 technology.
SOFTWARE

