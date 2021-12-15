ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BlackBerry Achieves Carbon Neutrality

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackBerry Limited announced it has achieved carbon neutrality across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions, the three groups that categorize the emissions a company creates, as classified under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Standard. Additionally, BlackBerry has invested in carbon removal, for a net effect of the...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

calleochonews.com

Carbon Neutrality by 2050 to Combat Climate Change in Miami

We're at a point where it's getting more and more challenging to pretend that the climate crisis isn't looming over us. No amount of climate change denial can stop the wheels that are already in motion, as sea levels rise, snowcaps melt, urban flooding and temperature changes occur across the world, diseases and illnesses of all kinds begin to affect populations, air quality worsens, and all types of disastrous effects take place.
MIAMI, FL
ArchDaily

Arup Designs Carbon Neutral Tower in Hong Kong

Arup reveals the competition-winning design for a 230m tall net-zero commercial tower in Hong Kong that embodies the city's aspirations to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Taikoo Green Ribbon blends technology and nature to create an urban ecosystem sustaining a new generation of workplaces. Featuring a façade of curved PVs, hanging gardens, algae walls and various renewable energy sources, the project is a high-performance building slated to achieve carbon neutrality in less than a decade after construction.
ECONOMY
mxdwn.com

Major Record Labels Make Pact To Become Carbon Neutral by 2050

As the effects of climate change become increasingly apparent, more companies are working together to do their part in preventing further problems. The latest group of companies to make this change is a group of major record labels, which recently signed a pact to become carbon neutral by 2050. According to Pitchfork, Sony, Universal and Warner have pledged to halve their emissions by 2030 and reach zero-net emissions by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
globalconstructionreview.com

Lego plans to build a $1bn, carbon-neutral factory in Vietnam

Denmark’s Lego Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with an industrial park developer to build a $1bn Lego factory in Vietnam that would be its first factory to operate on a carbon-neutral basis. If the project goes ahead next year as planned, it would be sited on a...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

MPS Egg Farms Invests in ‘Carbon Neutral’ Process

North Manchester-based MPS Egg Farms has broken ground on a facility it says will produce the world’s first carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and its Simple Truth brand. The system uses an enclosed barn, but still offers an open environment with a partial sunroof and wooded-like environment that allows hens to roam. MPS is partnering with Kipster Farms, an egg farm in The Netherlands that developed the concept.
AGRICULTURE
businesstraveller.com

ITC Hotels to achieve the LEED Zero Carbon Certification

ITC Hotels has the maximum number of LEED Platinum Certified Properties has been accorded yet another distinction by the USGBC (United States Green Building Council), making ITC Grand Chola, Chennai the largest hotel in the world and commercial building to achieve the LEED Zero Carbon Certification. Earlier, in March 2021,...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Leeds Bradford Airport makes 2030 carbon neutral pledge

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has pledged to become one of the first carbon neutral airports in the UK by 2030. Airport bosses plan to "decarbonise" terminal operations and convert on-site vehicles to low or zero emissions to achieve their "net zero" target. Critics say the move, though welcome, is a...
INDUSTRY
Digiday

The Rundown: Future plc wants to be carbon-neutral by 2026

Fresh off a year of strong growth, Future plc wants to future-proof its business in more ways than one: The U.K.-based publisher will try to go carbon-neutral in the next five years, the company said in documents it released yesterday. The key details. Future’s environmental goals were part of a...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden wants to make federal government carbon neutral by 2050

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it aims to buy its way to a cleaner, cooler planet, spending billions to create a federal fleet of electric vehicles, upgrade federal buildings and change how the government buys electricity. The executive order President Biden signed leverages Washington’s buying power to cut the government’s...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Biden Slow-Walks Climate Approach, Stretches Carbon Neutrality Goal to 2050

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday committing the United States to carbon neutrality by 2050, a sign of executive commitment toward the climate crisis even as his climate agenda has been neutered by Congress. The order says the U.S. will move to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2030, and will only be producing electric cars and trucks by 2035. It also orders all government buildings to run on carbon-free electricity by 2045, with their initial emissions cut by 50 percent in 2032. “As the single largest land owner, energy consumer and employer in the nation, the federal government can catalyze private-sector investment and expand the economy and American industry by transforming how we build, buy and manage electricity, vehicles, buildings and other operations to be clean and sustainable,” the order said.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. pledges to be Carbon and Plastic neutral by 2035

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): As one of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has not only earned the trust of millions through its customer-centric business models but also continues to instil the company with the values of giving back to society.
ENVIRONMENT
institutionalinvestor.com

Achieving Net Zero Carbon with Real Assets

Institutional investors have a powerful role in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. Importantly, they have several mechanisms to align their portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty that has prompted many asset owners, asset managers, corporations, and countries to establish net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.
ECONOMY
dbusiness.com

Marelli in Detroit Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2030

Marelli, a leading global automotive supplier based in Detroit, has announced its commitment to become carbon neutral within its operations by 2030. The company will achieve this goal — which is a key part of the company’s broader commitment to build a more sustainable company — through measures aimed at minimizing energy consumption, ensuring the use of renewable energy, and neutralizing remaining unavoidable emissions.
DETROIT, MI
webbikeworld.com

The Hydrogen Hack: Kawasaki and Yamaha Charge Toward Carbon Neutrality

…and They Just Might Join Forces and Co-Develop a Hydrogen Engine To Speed Things Along. In a recent Joint Press Conference posted on YouTube by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Kawasaki Heavy Industries), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Motor), the topic was carbon neutrality – specifically, what each company has prepped to combat the flat-out use of gas.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Swedish Health Sets Carbon-Neutral Goal by 2029

Swedish Health Services is partnering with Creative Energy to decarbonize energy use for its flagship campus, Swedish First Hill. This work supports the goal for Providence’s family of organizations, which includes Swedish, to become carbon negative by the end of this decade. “Our mission is to improve the health...
HEALTH
aithority.com

KKR To Acquire Leading Software Provider Yayoi From ORIX

Investment elevates Yayoi into next phase of growth and enhances its work to meet digitalization needs of Japanese SMEs. KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will acquire Yayoi Co., Ltd., a software developer, distributor, and support service provider for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Japan from ORIX Corporation a leading integrated financial services group.
SOFTWARE

