Ghela Boskovich talks about the future of PSD2 and the challenges consumers face when having to reauthenticate every 90 days to comply with tech regulations. Secure Customer Authentication (SCA), combined with the requirement for end-users to reauthenticate every 90 days, is meant to provide a secure and reliable way for consumers to connect their bank accounts to regulated fintech services. But the road to Hell is paved with good intentions, and the path that SCA and the 90 Day Reauth rule have created has been chthonic at best, and hellish at worst: the entire Open Banking market has suffered from lost revenues, lost opportunities, and less innovation with fewer value propositions brought to market because of it.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO