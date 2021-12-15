ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Myanmar photographer arrested at protest dies in custody - friends, media

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A photographer detained after an anti-coup protest in Myanmar's biggest city last week has died while in custody, according to accounts from his friends, media reports and an advocacy group.

Soe Naing, who trained as a graphic designer and started documenting demonstrations after the military seized power in February, was detained last Friday while taking photographs of deserted Yangon streets during a "silent strike" protest.

A friend of Soe Naing, who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns, said they had been told about the death but had not seen his body.

Reports about his death first appeared on social media and news portals on Tuesday. The U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia reported the death was confirmed by family members, citing sources close to Soe Naing.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's ruling military did not answer calls seeking comment on the reports.

Relatives of Soe Naing, who is in his 30s and married with a son, could not be reached for comment.

Myanmar was plunged into crisis when the military ousted the civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering protests and conflict in the countryside between anti-junta militia and the army.

Since the coup, there has been a rise so-called "citizen journalists" documenting often violent protests to get their message out to the world. Soe Naing had provided content to media outlets for free.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a monitoring group cited by the United Nations, says more than 1,300 people have been killed by security forces since the coup and 10,900 civilians detained. Those include dozens of journalists, with about 40 still held, AAPP said.

The military has said AAPP's figures are exaggerated.

Media freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said he died under interrogation. The report cited sources including a relative.

It called on the international community to "condemn the escalation in terror against reporters covering the news in Myanmar and implement targeted sanctions against the generals."

There have been previous reports of people dying in custody after being detained, including officials from Suu Kyi's party, thought no confirmed cases of journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists ranks Myanmar as the world's second-worst jailer of journalists after China.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Myanmar junta soldiers beat journalists before arrest

The military detained a reporter for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region, over the weekend, according to the Myanmar-based media source. Family and friends of the 44-year-old journalist, Aung San Lin, said they had not heard a word about his status or whereabouts after the arrest.
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

Reporter dies under interrogation in Myanmar's escalating terror: Media watchdog

Paris [France], December 16 (ANI): Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the international community to condemn the escalation in terror against reporters covering the news in Myanmar and to implement targeted sanctions against the generals running the country. This statement was issued after a journalist died under interrogation and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsitem.com

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day. The “silent strike” was staged in cities and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
kdal610.com

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with ‘silent strike’

(Reuters) – Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets on Friday in a “silent strike” against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country’s democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets...
PROTESTS
BBC

Military truck rams into group of Myanmar protesters in Yangon

Several people have been injured after a military truck rammed into a crowd of protesters in Myanmar's commercial capital, Yangon. Eyewitnesses told local media that the soldiers then opened fire on some fleeing protesters, and beat others. Since February's coup, more than 1,200 people have been killed during protests and...
ADVOCACY
the-journal.com

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) - An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar's biggest city on Sunday, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said. Sunday's march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Radio Free Asia#Aapp#The United Nations
UPI News

Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Five anti-junta protesters in Myanmar died when a military vehicle rammed into them on Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. shortly after the beginning of a street march in Kyimyindaing Township in the nation's capital Yangon, the vehicle plowed into participants, Myanmar Now, a banned news organization reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Thailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue

MAE SOT, Thailand, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thailand has sent over 600 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between the military and ethnic rebels back across the border, according to a senior Thai official who said on Sunday clashes were continuing. Some of the refugees who reached northwest Thailand's Tak province...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

BANGKOK (AP) — Outrage is spreading on social media in Myanmar over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country’s northwest. Photos and a video of charred corpses in a village in Sagaing region have circulated widely. They are said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire. The material could not be independently verified. An account by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar media. The government has not commented on the allegations. If confirmed, they would be the latest atrocity in an increasingly bitter struggle following the military’s seizure of power in February.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai, which left a trail of devastation across Philippines, has been raised to 31, emergency officials said Saturday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also reported that three others were injured due to the fierce storm, described as one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
WORLD
AFP

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon: officials

More than 100 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.  That took the overall number of reported deaths to 108, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the country in years. 
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pakistan to rally Muslim countries to help Afghanistan

Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighbouring country’s new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad.Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are meeting in Islamabad on Sunday to explore ways to aid Afghanistan while navigating the difficult political realities of its Taliban-run government, Pakistan’s top diplomat said on Friday. The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community, reeling from the collapse of the Afghan military and the western-backed government in the face of the insurgents’ takeover in...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy