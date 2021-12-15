ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Data Privacy Concerns Rising in Tandem With Rapid Uptake of Data Aggregators

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No surprise: In the great digital shift, many consumers have turned to third-party apps to access their financial data. Yet those consumers are less than ideally aware about how the apps actually work — and just what it is that companies are doing with their data. Ben Isaacson,...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue. The vulnerability, which was reported late last week, is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" that large organizations use to configure their applications -- and it poses potential risks for much of the internet.
INTERNET
investing.com

Browser cookies are not consent: The new path to privacy after EU data regulation fail

The endless cookie settings that pop up for every website feel a bit like prank compliance by an internet hell-bent on not changing. It is very annoying. And it feels a little bit like revenge on regulators by the data markets, giving the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) a bad name and so that it might seem like political bureaucrats have, once again, clumsily interfered with the otherwise smooth progress of innovation.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Big Tech#Data Breach#The Clearing House#Venmo#Cash App#Cfpb
Lumia UK

Protecting our data infrastructure through some new approaches to privacy

In 1824, the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, became the first asphalt roadway. The Champs-Élysées literally paved the way for the city’s future and ushered in new physical infrastructure that changed how contemporary society moved, worked, lived and organized itself. Governments, civil society and industry are beginning to understand...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Hacks, ransomware and data privacy dominated cybersecurity in 2021

Cyberattacks grabbed headlines throughout 2021 as massive disruptions affected government agencies, major companies and even supply chains for essential goods like gasoline and meat. The year started off on a sour security note. In January, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency jointly suggested...
FIFA
Seekingalpha.com

XPeng obtains ISO data security & privacy protection certification

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has obtained the ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Protection Management System) certifications issued by the BSI (British Standards Institution), becoming the first emerging smart EV maker in China to meet both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards. The BSI certifications cover an extensive...
TECHNOLOGY
healthitsecurity.com

81% of Telehealth Providers Are Concerned About Data Leakage

- Telehealth proved to be a crucial and tool in healthcare at the height of the pandemic, but patients and providers still harbor concerns about data security and privacy. Over 90 percent of global healthcare providers have implemented telehealth capabilities into their practice, a new survey conducted by Arlington Research and commissioned by Kaspersky found. Most of those providers only started using telehealth at the onset of the pandemic.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
McKnight's

Worker data under threat: Another concern for providers desperate for staff

Concerns about a potential data breach at a major healthcare staffing agency last week may have been overblown, but legal experts insist the threat to healthcare providers relying more than ever on vendors for temporary help is very real. Staffing company Gale Healthcare Solutions, which serves long-term care providers and...
ECONOMY
Beta News

Meet the three amigos of data: Governance, privacy and security

The three slices of the data pie -- data governance, data privacy and data security -- are often lumped together -- but although they naturally overlap, there are crucial differences that are important to understand. Let’s slice up the pie. First, there’s data governance. You can think of it as...
TECHNOLOGY
dig-in.com

How technology may create data privacy risks in auto P&C

Technology is rapidly reshaping automotive property and casualty. The introduction of advanced driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping, distraction warning, automated braking, and collision warning brought the promise of reduced accidents, including injuries and fatalities. It also brought challenges, such as appropriately pricing risk, rising repair costs, operational and legal challenges with the recalibration of these systems, and an increased share of vehicles deemed a total loss. The rise of telematics and driver monitoring offered ways to coach drivers to be safer behind the wheel, new pricing models like usage-based insurance and creating new touchpoints and loyalty programs. It also brought challenges, including how to deal with an adverse selection of customers, the ethical and legal implications of profiling and automated decision making, not to mention the security and privacy implications of the data collected and shared via these systems.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Telemedicine: Doctors and patients are both worried about privacy and data security

Kaspersky survey finds 34% of telehealth providers admit to a wrong diagnosis due to poor video or photo quality. Telehealth has had a big impact on healthcare over the last year but people on both sides of those video calls are worried about privacy and data security. The Kaspersky Healthcare report 2021 found that doctors and nurses are concerned about data security, potential HIPAA violations and even misdiagnosis due to poor quality video.
HEALTH
VentureBeat

Data privacy and consent engagement platform provider raises $5M

Qonsent, a New York-based data privacy and consent engagement platform provider, today announced it raised $5 million. Qonsent uses an encrypted and auditable ledger-based system to help brands maintain a record of customers’ consent to meet CCPA, GDPR, CPRA compliance requirements, and other applicable privacy laws. Qonsent says it...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spirion CEO Identifies Top Data Protection and Privacy Predictions for 2022

Spirion, a pioneer in data protection and privacy, today announced its top predictions for the cyber-related risks enterprises will face in 2022. Ransomware, data breaches and new privacy regulations, combined with a surge in data consumption, will increase the data protection and privacy risks around an organization’s sensitive data.
ECONOMY
The Drum

How digital out-of-home can meet the data privacy moment

Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy changes, which force apps to get explicit consent to track user behavior, tore through the ad tech ecosystem like a tornado. The privacy policy Apple calls App Tracking Transparency (ATT), coupled with the expansion of data privacy laws and Google’s upcoming elimination of third-party cookies (though not until 2023) has forced advertisers used to one-to-one targeting to reassess their data practices. It’s even caused many to wonder whether adtech - and the many businesses dependent on one-to-one targeting using cookies or mobile advertising IDs for user acquisition and engagement - will crumble in an era focused on consumer consent.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Skyflow Launches New India-Based Data Privacy API To Solve RBI Tokenization And Data Residency Mandates

New Skyflow Data Privacy Vault Built on Servers in India Helps Software Developers Quickly Handle Strict Requirements of Personal Data Protection Bill. Skyflow announced the launch of its Data Privacy Vault in India. The vault is hosted on virtual private clouds running on servers in India and provides industry-leading security and compliance features, including a tokenization solution that allows companies storing data in India to comply with the Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Google's children's data privacy settlement explained

Following allegations that Google collected children’s personal information via its educational products and allowed app developers to gather children’s data without consent, the tech giant has agreed to work with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office on a new project to promote children’s online safety, education and privacy. Here’s what you need to know.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Optable Launches Differential Privacy Features Across its Data Clean Room and Data Collaboration Platform

Known for its Encryption Technology, Optable Upgrades Privacy Feature to Offer Privacy Preserving Collaboration for Advertisers and Publishers. Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, is leading the way on differential privacy, making several enhancements to its platform and enabling clients to protect the privacy of their users when sharing statistical and aggregated data with their partners.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Anonymity and the rise of consumer intent data

I’ve written recently about the changes surrounding third-party cookies and data collection on the web, and at the end of my last piece I noted the likely rise of anonymized consumer intent signals for B2C marketing in this rapidly changing landscape. I want to dig in a little deeper on that topic today.
INTERNET
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy