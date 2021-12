UK-based fintech Rapyd has released the results of a new survey exploring the adoption of digital finance tools and ecommerce in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil. The survey found that among those with active bank accounts there is a strong and growing preference for digital services, setting the stage for continued growth across the region. Usage of bank apps and online banking services is high in LATAM, with 98% of Brazilian, 94% of Mexican and Colombian, and 89% of Argentinian bank customers stating regular usage, according to the study.

