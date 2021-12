The idea of peace seems to appeal to most people in theory, but not so much in practice. For example, it doesn’t take much moral excellence or imagination to desire a world of peace. It gets tricky, however, when the necessary pathway to bring such peace to our world runs straight through my sinful heart. Multiply that sobering fact by every member of the human family and all the bold predictions and clever resolutions attempting to usher in world peace quietly fade. The world is indeed desperate for peace, but its arrival will come, indeed did come, from a most unexpected source.

RELIGION ・ 15 DAYS AGO