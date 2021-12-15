2022 Pa. Farm Show offering several food options, milkshake pop-ups happening in December

(WHTM) — We’re learning more about the new menu items at next month’s Pa. Farm Show.

Last week, it was announced there would be a new black raspberry milkshake. There are pop-ups happening in the Midstate Dec. 17 at Karns in Lemoyne, Dec. 22 at Kennie’s Marketplace in Biglerville, Dec. 27 at Karns in Harrisburg and Dec. 30 at Kennie’s Marketplace in Gettysburg. Cash and credit will be accepted at these events, and are expected to begin around 11 a.m.

This week, we’ve learned the Potato Co-Operative is growing up something new. They’ve added potato pierogies boiled in butter and onions to their lineup. They’re also offering sour cream, cheddar cheese and bacon as toppings for their famed baked potatoes. They’ll still offer their famous potato donuts and fresh-cut French Fries.

The Mushroom Council is offering shredded portabella mushroom nachos with a tangy barbeque sauce and portabella jerky.

Pa. Vegetable Growers Association has added vegetable stir-fry, veggie burgers and veggie corn dogs to its menu of tasty treats.

The State Horticultural Association of Pa. is adding in apple salsa, applesauce pouches and apple cotton candy.

Pa. Livestock Association has added beef jerky snack sticks to its meaty line-up of favorites.

C&J Catering will have Momma D’s pork and kraut bowls and shepherd’s pie bowls to feed your meat cravings.

