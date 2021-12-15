ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Isolated evening showers tonight

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 4 days ago
East-northeast winds will be pushing a few isolated showers across our area this evening. What rain that does develop will remain isolated, and fade in coverage after the sunset hour.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain well warmer than the 57 degree average low for mid-December. Instead, we’ll only be dropping off into the mid and upper 60s tonight. 67 is the forecast low for areas around greater Fort Myers.

On Thursday, winds will again hail from the east giving us a quiet morning and early afternoon. Like today, in the afternoon tomorrow after the lunch hour, another round of isolated showers is expected to pop up along the breeze.

Southwest Florida’s weather will remain in this mild and at times showery weather through the upcoming weekend before a front moves toward the area early next week. Right now, it appears that some modestly cooler air could make it to our area by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you updated on it on NBC2 News.

