'GTA Online' Launches MOTOMAMI Los Santos Radio Station Hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca.

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Games has officially launched the newest GTA Online radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos. Hosted by ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca, MOTOMAMI Los Santos is named after ROSALÍA’s forthcoming album and plays cuts from the likes of Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura, an exclusive...

