Google introduced the Android 12L at Android Dev Summit in October owing to the growth in the number of large screen mobile devices. With the newest form factors such as foldables and Chromebooks in mind, the whole user experience is finely tuned for these devices. Now the 12L Beta 1 has just been dropped for the ecosystem bringing a polished system UI, better multitasking, and compatibility support. All this means a very refined experience for the end-users, as apps will look incredible right out of the box on larger devices.

