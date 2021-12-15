ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

PUI PUI Molcar Let's! Molcar Party!

Gamespot
 4 days ago

PUI PUI Molcar Let's! Molcar Party!

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Gamespot

Cartoon Tower Defense

Cartoon Tower Defense
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue
Gamespot

Resistance: The 8th Wave

Resistance: The 8th Wave
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Molcar Party
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
Gamespot

Puzzling Places

The mini event focused on announcements and updates for PlayStation's indies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sin Chronicle

Sin Chronicle
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Chill Corner

Chill Corner
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Destiny 2 - How To Get The Vapoorwill Spin Exotic Ship: Rite Of Dawning Quest Guide

This year's Dawning event for Destiny 2 goes beyond the usual activities of baking cookies and bringing them to all the game's many vendors. It includes a couple of fairly lengthy story quests, in which you bring some holiday cheer to the Vanguard's new, unlikely allies: the Cabal empress, Caiatl, and the Eliskni refugees of the House of Light. Completing each quest unlocks items you can purchase from Dawning vendor Eva Levante, allowing you to get more rolls of Dawning-specific weapons, and finishing them is required to claim the new Dawning Exotic jumpship, Vapoorwill Spin.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online: The Contract - Out Now

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Partner with Franklin Clinton and his friends in GTA Online: The Contract, an all-new adventure for solo players and groups.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Campaign Map First Look

Get ready for your first look at the WARHAMMER III campaign map! From the frozen wastes of Kislev to the deadly Mountains of Mourn and the isolated lands of Grand Cathay, the battlefield is vast.
Gamespot

Bridge to Another World: Christmas Flight

Bridge to Another World: Christmas Flight
Gamespot

How To Kill Harriet In Deathloop: Chaos Theory Guide

In Deathloop, you'll want to take out all seven Visionaries in one loop to see the story through to its dramatic conclusion. In the best possible playthrough, Harriet will be the first Visionary you take out if you're trying to round them all up efficiently. But the path to get to her can be complicated, like a lot of Deathloop. Here's how to kill Harriet by way of the Chaos Theory story mission.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone's December 16 Patch Notes: Bombing Run Gets New Changes

Call Of Duty: Warzone's December 16 update is officially live and addresses a list of common bugs, as well as makes some changes to Bombing Run. Following the release of Warzone Pacific's Caldera map, players have been reporting issues with the sound where aerial battles could conceal enemy footsteps on the ground. So with the latest patch, Raven Software has adjusted ambient sound effects to make it easier for players.
VIDEO GAMES

