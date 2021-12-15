ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Will offices ever be full again?

rics.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate real estate has had a challenging couple of years since the pandemic began but we’re not all working from home just yet. At the beginning of 2021, lots of predictions were made about the shift to more flexible working practices and the impact of that on the value of corporate...

ww3.rics.org

Comments / 0

ZDNet

How to lure employees back to the office? You can't. Not now. Not ever.

Months have gone by, and the great resignation keeps rolling along. Some people thought that people would come flocking back to the office once generous unemployment benefits ended. Nope. Wrong. Months after Republican states cut the $300-a-week Federal benefit and other benefits expired, there has been no rush to return to the workforce. There are many reasons for this. People don't want to catch COVID-19; people are sick of bad jobs; early retirement; and the one I care about today, bosses still think they can force skilled workers to return to offices.
ECONOMY
rics.org

Estate seeks to set sustainable example

A 300-year-old estate has established an innovative partnership to encourage sustainable housing development – and hopes to share lessons with other landowners. Church Farm is one of the sustainable developments being created by Pye Homes, part of the Blenheim group © Blenheim Estate. Around 30% of the UK...
REAL ESTATE
The Verge

Apple delays full office reopening and is giving every employee a $1,000 bonus

Apple has indefinitely delayed the date on which corporate employees will have to return to the office, according to a letter that CEO Tim Cook sent to staff on Wednesday. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Verge, said the company’s date for returning to work, was “yet to be determined,” and he encouraged all employees to get the coronavirus vaccine and booster.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Cawley Chicago Brings Tinley Park Offices to Full Occupancy

Cawley Chicago principal Rawly Lantz, alongside senior associate Justin Harris, recently helped bring 18410 Crossing Dr. in Tinley Park, IL to 100% occupancy. The Cawley team represented the building owner, Heritage Capital Ventures, in leasing the last available space in the building, an 11,376-square-foot office suite. The undisclosed tenant was represented by Mark Konieczka with CBRE.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports in November Break Seven-Year Monthly Record

PARIS – The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry on Tuesday released results for November, the best monthly turnout since the record set in October 2014. Swiss watch exports came in at 2.17 billion Swiss francs, or $2.36 billion at current exchange, a rise of 11.9 percent versus the same prior-year period and 8.6 percent against November 2019.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Binance.Us appoints its first-ever chief risk officer

Binance.Us has appointed Sidney Majalya as the chief risk officer. Majalaya was the VP Legal and Chief Compliance Officer of Intel. The company is aiming to go public in 2-3 years. The US partner of the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance.Us has appointed Sidney Majalya as the company’s...
BUSINESS
irei.com

NYC office buildings may make full recovery by July 2022

A report says that Americans are heading back to office buildings in New York as 2021 winds down. The shift away from the pandemic-induced remote-work lifestyle is happening at a swift, but not breakneck speed. Overall, the recovery is “continuing apace,” according to the report by foot-traffic analytics firm Placer.ai, titled NYC Office Recovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ithinkdiff.com

Apple delays employees return to offices, once again

Amid the resurgence of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, Apple has once again decided to delay the corporate employees’ return to offices. Reportedly, the Cupertino tech giant had set February 1, 2022, as the time for employees to return to the office after multiple delays. In June this year,...
CUPERTINO, CA
Motley Fool

Will Stitch Fix Ever Grow Sales at Over 20% Again?

Stitch Fix predicts that growth will slow to less than 10% this year. The company has several promising sales initiatives, but they all hinge on a reacceleration of new client additions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

