Comics

Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou!

asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
TV SERIES
I Have Misgivings About Forspoken And Its Protagonist

My first impression of Forspoken upon watching its reveal trailer was genuine glee. Seeing a Japanese-developed role-playing game with a dark-skinned person of color as the main protagonist is rare. Seeing such a game starring a Black woman is exceptionally rare. Learning later that a vast majority of the principal cast are women is practically unheard of.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this weekend (Dec 17-19)

We’re halfway through December, so there’s already a lot of new releases this month that you might have left out. If you want to do some catching up, then check out our previous articles in the past two weeks here and here. You might need those, as there’s not much new to Netflix this weekend. Apart from one major blockbuster, we have some sort of dry spell here. That might be for the best, because that heavy-hitting series might be eating up all of the views, anyway, so the others must have already steered clear. Nevertheless, here is what is new to Netflix this weekend of December 17-19, 2021.
TV SERIES

