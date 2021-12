Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood of single-family homes in Chicago, on a lot of 125’ x 25’, this 2,800 sq. ft. townhouse is limited in width by the narrow lot, and also the zoning code that limits its height to 25’ to the bottom of the roof joists. These restrictions offered the opportunity to lower the entrance to four feet below grade in order to maximize the height of this three-story residence. The entrance is located in the center of the plan, limiting circulation to the area of limited light and air within the body of the house.

