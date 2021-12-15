ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiramaki Puzzle! Menseki Meiro

 4 days ago

nichegamer.com

Puzzle Platformer Scarf Launches in December 2021

Boutique publisher HandyGames and developer Uprising Studios have announced puzzle platformer Scarf launches in December 2021. While Scarf launches in December 2021, the game will be available for Windows PC (via Steam, GOG, and Stadia) on December 23. A launch discount for 10% off will be in effect when the game is first available.
Siliconera

NieR Automata Jigsaw Puzzles Will Appear in 2022

Square Enix will release new jigsaw puzzles containing artwork from NieR Automata. The company will release the puzzles first in Japan on April 9, 2022. It has also opened pre-orders on the North American store, where the items will arrive in July 2022. The NieR Automata jigsaw puzzles will be...
IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
noobfeed.com

Puzzles for Clef Launches in 2022

Today Weasel Token and Freedom Games is inviting players to play hide and seek in Puzzles of Clef. With players navigating a beautiful magical island as they solve intricate puzzles in a world teeming with crystal mines, bamboo forests, and much more. "Puzzles for Clef is a cozy, peaceful, low-stress...
Gematsu

‘Relaxing adventure game’ Puzzles for Clef announced for PC

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Weasel Token have announced Puzzles for Clef, an adventure game coming to PC via Steam in 2023. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Puzzles for Clef is a relaxing adventure game focused on the eponymous heroine. Following a letter...
TheSixthAxis

Puzzles for Clef is a whimsical puzzle platformer coming to PC next year

Puzzles for Clef has been announced by Freedom Games and Weasel Token games, and it is heading to Steam in Q3 2022. Puzzles for Clef has been described as a narrative puzzle platformer in which players take on the role of a bunny named Clef, who goes off to explore an island in the sky after being sent an invite. Puzzles for Clef will feature a number of different regions on the island, and various inhabitants to get quests from.
uploadvr.com

Puzzling Places Hits PSVR Tomorrow

Following confirmation of a PSVR version earlier this year, VR 3D puzzler Puzzling Places launches on the headset tomorrow. The game will launch with a total of five puzzle packs (four base packs and one DLC pack), each of which consists of three or four 3D puzzles that realistically resemble real-world locations. The total package will be $20. Check out our review of the Quest version of the game below.
Gamespot

Puzzling Places

The mini event focused on announcements and updates for PlayStation's indies. We have no news or videos for Puzzling Places. Sorry!
Gamespot

Dungeon Avenger

Dungeon Avenger
Gematsu

New Puzzle Bobble game in development

A new Puzzle Bobble game is in development, Taito announced. In a new video, new Puzzle Bobble game director Tsuyoshi Tozaki said, “I can’t give you any more details right now, Bub, but I can tell you that as the original bubble shooter game, Puzzle Bobble will of course include its trademark simple gameplay so anyone can play it, but we’re also taking notes from Bubble Bobble 4 Friends where you can have fun with friends and family, and we’re packing all those ideas into the new game!”
Gamespot

Sin Chronicle

Sin Chronicle
Gamespot

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles
noisypixel.net

Puzzle Adventure ‘Lynn, The Girl Drawn on Puzzles’ Comes to Switch Later This Month

CFK announced that the Dotoris-developed puzzle adventure, Lynn, The Girl Drawn on Puzzles, will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 23, 2021. Initially released on PC-via Steam in 2020, Lynn, The Girl Drawn tells the story of Lynn, who ventures inside of an oriental painting created by the Nine-tailed Fox. Players assume the role of Lynn as they must guide her through the maze to escape this world. Players will uncover more about this world and the Nine-tailed fox as she dives into a mythological and head-scratching adventure.
Gamespot

I Have Misgivings About Forspoken And Its Protagonist

My first impression of Forspoken upon watching its reveal trailer was genuine glee. Seeing a Japanese-developed role-playing game with a dark-skinned person of color as the main protagonist is rare. Seeing such a game starring a Black woman is exceptionally rare. Learning later that a vast majority of the principal cast are women is practically unheard of.
hardcoredroid.com

Puzzle Aquarium Review

Need a simplistic game with a good challenge and variety while also being more chill compared to other game? Well Puzzle Aquarium might be the game for you. Play a plethora of puzzle games and collect points to purchase fish for your virtual aquarium. Puzzles A Plenty. At first sight...
Gamespot

How Long To Beat The Gunk: Mission List And More

December is usually very quiet on the new release front, and though this year is really no different, the month isn't totally devoid of new games, even now as we cross the halfway point. The Gunk is here to give players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (including Game Pass) a brand-new IP to tackle just before the new year. If you're wondering how long it takes to beat The Gunk, we've run through all it has to offer and can help prepare you for what's ahead. Here's all you need to know.
Gamespot

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon DLC Coming In 2022

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon has only recently dug itself a place among the highest-rated games of 2021, but developer Yacht Club Games has already confirmed that more shovel-themed puzzle action is coming next year. Speaking with me on the Cheesesteaks and Controllers Podcast, Yacht Club Games marketing manager Celia Schilling...
Gamespot

What A Splinter Cell Devotee Wants From The Remake

On December 15, Ubisoft officially confirmed it was working on a new--well, sort of new--Splinter Cell game. Rather than greenlight a sequel to Splinter Cell Blacklist, the company is moving forward on a remake of the first Splinter Cell, rebuilt in its own Snowdrop engine at Ubisoft Toronto. Aside from a pledge to stick to the core gameplay principles of the original such as thoughtful, methodical stealth, and to not go to an open-world model, Ubisoft has shared very little about what the game will be like. In fact, given how early the game appears to be in development, the developer is likely still figuring that part out. But as a longtime fan, I have a few wishes in mind for the Splinter Cell remake because this series is all that matters to me anymore and I need a win right now.
