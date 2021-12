The Executive Committee of The National Black Lawyers Top 100 has unanimously chosen Beasley Allen’s LaBarron Boone to serve as president for 2022. “I am honored to have the support of Beasley Allen Law Firm in my new role as president of the NBL,” Boone said in a written statement. “The firm has provided opportunities for minorities to grow as attorneys and leaders and recognizes that when we succeed, the firm succeeds as well. I look forward to encouraging our membership to provide this same support to non-majority lawyers so that we can empower them to create meaningful change in the legal industry.”

