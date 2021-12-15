ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jigsaw Master Kids

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Jigsaw

www.gamespot.com

WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
lapl.org

A Puzzling History of Jigsaw Puzzles

I have been an avid puzzler all my life, but because of Covid, I have rekindled my love of doing puzzles. 1000 pieces are my jam, and I can usually finish one in the course of 2 to 3 evenings or a marathon weekend. You can find me on any given evening listening to an audiobook (downloaded from Overdrive or hoopla) and saying just one more piece...ooh one more...okay, last one...and then it's 3 a.m., and I'm yelling jigsaw! Seemingly lots of people did the same, as puzzle sales have reached levels that haven't been seen since the Great Depression. As one company owner put it, "The puzzle people are still puzzle people, only now they have more time to do puzzles. And people who had not done puzzles since they were kids...were digging puzzles out of their grandma's attic to have something to do and were liking it."
HOBBIES
GeekTyrant

Toy Vault Releases Two New PATHFINDER Jigsaw Puzzles

Toy Vault announced that they have released two new Pathfinder jigsaw puzzles. Pathfinder artists Wayne Reynolds and Ekaterina Burmak are the talent behind the brilliant images used for these puzzles which showcase paintings from the covers of the Pathfinder RPG Gamemastery Guide, and Lost Omens: Gods and Magic rulebooks. When complete, the puzzles measure approximately 20” x 26” with all 1000 pieces coming in a resealable plastic bag, and a handy reference sheet is included with each puzzle. This would be a perfect way to spend a snowy day this holiday season. You can pick up yours for $24.99 in stores and online now.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

Love Delivery

Sign In to follow. Follow Love Delivery, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
inmaricopa.com

As a master teacher, Koontz makes a difference in kids' lives

Teacher Quality is the Key Factor to Student Success. Students, especially those struggling in math and reading, need a teacher with the experience and intervention skills that can only be developed over years of working successfully with students. A native Maricopan, Cindy Koontz has been a teacher for over 22 years, and has taught at Mobile Elementary for seven years. Mrs. Koontz has taught the kindergarten through second grade level for several years and has taught all levels of the elementary curriculum. Over the years, Mrs. Koontz has developed an expertise and style that has made her a master teacher, an expert in her field, both highly qualified and highly effective, and fueled academic success for countless students over the years.
MOBILE, AZ
Victoria Advocate

Master Gardeners: Is white a color?

Puffy cumulus clouds and new fallen snow are two examples of the color white in nature. Right? But is white really a color? Since I volunteered to write this article on white flowers, I started my research about the color white. But to my surprise, scientists confirm that white is not technically a color.
GARDENING
Gamespot

BOPPING DRIVE

Sign In to follow. Follow BOPPING DRIVE, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Puzzling Places

The mini event focused on announcements and updates for PlayStation's indies. We have no news or videos for Puzzling Places. Sorry!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Chill Corner

Sign In to follow. Follow Chill Corner, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Hiker on 'Verge of Death' Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY

