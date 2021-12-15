Travel news – live: UK red list scrapped from today as France considers tougher travel restrictions for Brits

The UK government has scrapped the red list for international travel as of 4am today, Wednesday 15 December.

Announced by health secretary Sajid Javid in the House of Commons yesterday, the move comes in response to the rapid global spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

“Now that there is community transmission, the travel red less is less effective,” said Mr Javid.

However, travellers already impounded in hotel quarantine have not yet been formally released.

Some have walked out this morning , saying remaining feels like “a pointless exercise”.

A security guard at one hotel told The Independent : “I’ve had nine walk out on me so far. The police aren’t interested.”

Meanwhile, the French government is considering tighter border controls for British travellers.

“Regarding Britain, the current rule is to show a negative test less than 48-hours old in order to enter France,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France Info radio on Tuesday.

“But we are always looking at means to tighten the framework, we are currently working on that and we should, I think, come to a conclusion in the coming days.”

Follow all the latest travel updates below: