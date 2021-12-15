UK inflation surge puts pressure on Bank of England

UK Q3 Final GDP – 22/12 – since the last iteration of UK Q3 GDP, the pound has come under pressure, largely due to concerns over how the current raft of restrictions will impact the Q4 GDP numbers. Nonetheless we still saw a significant slowdown in Q3, from the rebound seen in Q2. This shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise given the delay to reopening the economy, however it was still disappointing when the numbers came in below expectations of 1.5%, falling back to 1.3%. It is true that the so called pingdemic caused a significant amount of disruption, however you would still expect to see more resilience in the wake of the relaxation of those restrictions. Private consumption is still expected to remain resilient. Manufacturing, particularly new car production was, and is likely to remain a drag due to the chip shortages, along with maintenance shutdowns in the North Sea. Expectations are for there to be no change to the previous adjustment of 1.3%.

