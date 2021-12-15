ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation surge puts pressure on Bank of England

By Neil Wilson
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were angry the Bank of England didn’t raise interest rates last month, you’ll be absolutely livid they don’t do it again tomorrow. Inflation in the UK has surged to a decade-high 5.1%, outpacing fairly steep expectations. Whilst the CPI figure is high the RPI, arguably a better test of...

