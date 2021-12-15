ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

NZD/USD extends intraday bounce from YTD low, moves back above mid-0.6700s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD staged a modest recovery from a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Wednesday. A modest USD weakness, a positive risk tone extended support to the perceived riskier kiwi. The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision. The NZD/USD pair built on its...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Stocks struggle to maintain upward momentum

Equities are ending the week lower on the whole, although the FTSE 100 is winding up flat for the session. Pound gives back some of Thursday’s gains against the dollar. Markets: it has been a topsy-turvy week in stock markets, but as the last full trading week of 2021 draws to a close in London the sellers appear to have the upper hand. Macro concerns might be playing a part but a lot of investors have been edging towards the door for some days now, and the lack of any lasting bounce in stocks this week has meant that more are looking for ways to book gains ahead of the two volume-light weeks that will bring 2021 to an end. While the initial reaction to the Fed move was positive, almost exuberantly so, as Wednesday’s FOMC and Thursday’s BoE hike recede into the past investors appear to be much more cautious, contemplating a year ahead where the tide of central bank largesse definitely starts to go out.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Nzd#Intraday#Nzd Usd#Fomc#European#Omicron#Fed#North American
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY more sensitive to downbeat economic news – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank forecast the USD/JPY pair at 113 in one month, 112 in three months, 111 in six and 109 in 12 months. They warn that a significant change in risk sentiment could take USD/JPY quicker towards 100. Key Quotes:. “Upside risks to USD/JPY primarily comes from the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index breaks above the ascending triangle accelerate towards 98.00

The US Dollar Index ended the week above the 96.50 threshold. The US 10-year Treasury yield finished down, at 1.412%. DXY Technical outlook: Breaks above the ascending triangle, USD bulls target 98.00. The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Is Firmer But Still Moving Within Extended Range

The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed. Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed. Violation of key...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD holding above 0.6800 amid weaker post-Fed US dollar

NZD/USD surged back above 0.6800 on Thursday, as the dollar weakens post-Fed. A smaller than expected decline in Q3 NZ GDP didn’t seem to impact FX markets much. NZD/USD has been choppy over the last two sessions, in fitting with a broader uptick in volatility across G10 FX markets. On Wednesday, in wake of the Fed’s hawkish policy announcement that the pace of the QE taper would be doubled and there could be as many as three rate hikes in 2022, NZD/USD lurched as low as 0.6700. The pair has since surged as high as the 0.6830s, though has eased back to around the 0.6800 level.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD holding ground sub 0.68 the figure

NZD/USD comes back under pressure as the fade plays out. The Fed surprised markets but the US dollar was sold off due to stubbornly bullish US stocks. NZD/USD is up on the day following a slide from the lows of 0.6833 to a low of 0.6757 from where the price has started to recover, currently trading near 0.6798. The bulls have been pressured as the greenback attempts to recover the Federal reserve aftermath losses.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD weakens across the board

The euro jumped after the ECB announced it will cut its bond-buying program. The pair’s latest retreat seems to have been an accumulation phase for the bulls. Strong buying interest lies in the demand zone around 1.1230. A break above 1.1320 has put buyers back in the control room. 1.1380 from a previously botched reversal attempt is a major hurdle ahead.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD set to break above the intraday highs of $184

Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $174. The market is currently still pushing higher. Today’s Solana price analysis is bullish, as we anticipate more upside after a break above the $180 resistance. However, because SOL/USD has advanced over 10% in the last 24 hours, the market will likely peak soon.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Short-Term Plunge Met By Reversal Higher

The NZD/USD recovered from the swift spike downwards which was displayed yesterday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement caused havoc in Forex. The 0.67000 came within sight briefly, but a strong reversal higher energized in reaction and the NZD/USD is now traversing near the 0.67750 ratio as of this writing. Speculators should expect more volatility, but hopefully steep spikes downward will not be part of the trading landscape now that clarity has been put forth.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: AUD/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7162; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7120 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7275. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7065. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6975.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bounced off new YTD low at 0.6700, hovers around 0.6750s after Fed

NZD/USD reached a year-to-date low at 0.6700, as the Fed decided to increase the speed of the bond taper. The Federal Reserve Board members eye three rate hikes in 2022 and three in 2023. NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bullish in the short-term, but downside risks remain. After reaching a new year-to-date...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Reacts to fundamentals

The USD/CAD has been mapping the recently released macroeconomic data releases and the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement. At 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, it was revealed that US Retail Sales have increased more than thought. Meanwhile, the Canadian inflation hit expectations. Namely, there is more demand for the USD than though and the CAD demand remains as forecast. This caused a surge and breaking of the channel up pattern to the upside.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays below 0.6800 despite bullish bias of options market

One-month risk reversal (RR) of NZD/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, rose the most since December 07, up for the second consecutive day to recently around +0.113 per the data source Reuters. It’s worth noting that the weekly RR braces for the third positive print, the longest advances since...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy