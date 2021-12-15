ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD to enjoy a substantial bounce on a break above 1.1380 – SocGen

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1270. The pair needs to surpass the 1.1380 mark to sustain its bounce, economists at Société Générale report. “EUR/USD has formed a base in the form of an Inverse H&S. This denotes possibility of a bounce however a break above the neckline at 1.1380 is essential...

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD stayed in consolidation between 1.1185/1382 last week and outlook is unchanged. Further decline will remain in favor as long as 1.1382 resistance holds. Break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1432).
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon Price Analysis: MATIC/USD set to break above the $2.26 resistance

The Polygon price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for MATIC is present at $2.26. Support for MATIC is present at $2.14. The Polygon price analysis is optimistic today, as the coin extended gains above yesterday’s $2.13 price cap. MATIC was met with rejection at the same point on December 16th, but bulls have successfully reversed this resistance into a support level now. Bulls continue to rise, and there is no barrier until the next resistance at $2.44. Daily momentum is positive, as both the MACD and RSI show bullish conditions.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Bounces off December high

The ECB announced a reduction of monetary stimulus on Thursday, this event boosted the surge of the EUR/USD. However, the rate found resistance at the December high-level zone at 1.1355/1.1360. Afterward, the pair declined and found support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1300. The following recovery ended at the 1.1350 mark.
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Breaks Resistance

The New Zealand dollar rallied as risk sentiment made its return post-FOMC. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a deceleration in the sell-off momentum. The long candle wick from 0.6700 suggests solid buying interest. Then a break above 0.6800 has put the last sellers under pressure. An overbought RSI has limited...
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD set to break above the intraday highs of $184

Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $174. The market is currently still pushing higher. Today’s Solana price analysis is bullish, as we anticipate more upside after a break above the $180 resistance. However, because SOL/USD has advanced over 10% in the last 24 hours, the market will likely peak soon.
actionforex.com

Gold Back above 1800, EUR/USD Still Ranging in Mixed Markets

Overall markets are rather mixed so far, as guided by the volatile risk sentiment. There is no clear follow through moves in the markets. Sterling is the strongest one for the week so far, after the surprised BoE rate hike. But Swiss Franc is the second strongest, as helped by some safe haven flow. Canadian Dollar is the worst performing, while even the strong Aussie is losing much momentum. Dollar and Euro are mixed and they’re still bounded in range against each other.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price retreating persist?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down after hitting two-week high above the 200-period moving average MA(200) yesterday. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1311. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1340. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to overcome 1.1380 hints at lower lows ahead

The ECB announced an as-expected taper, provided short-lived support to the EUR. Markit preliminary December PMIs, hint at deceleration at the end of the year. EUR/USD is neutral a handful of pips above 1.1300, bulls likely to give up. The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, but far from its...
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price positioned for major bullish breakout towards $69,000

Bitcoin price is still recovering from the December 5th flash crash. Buyers have been able to keep prices above a capitulation zone – thus far. Significant bullish expansion moves ahead, but an equally bearish drive lower could occur if bulls fail. Bitcoin price action has been flirting with a...
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, EUR/USD

GBP/USD looks to BoE rate decision after an upbeat Fed. After two days of gains GBP/USD is trading a few ticks lower ahead of the BoE rate announcement. The BoE will be making its interest rate decision to a backdrop of decade high inflation, strong jobs report and rising concerns over Omicron, which saw the UK record 78,000 new COVID cases yesterday.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1283. Despite euro's spike down to a 2-1/2 week 1.1223 low in New York on Fed's hawkish tilt, subsequent rally to 1.1299 on broad-based usd's retreat due to profit taking suggests choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would continue, above 1.1299 would yield further gain to 1.1325/35.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Cautiously Optimistic

Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1360. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. Set a sell-stop at 1.1260 and a take-profit at 1.1200. Add a stop-loss at 1.1350. The EUR/USD declined and then quickly erased those losses on Wednesday after the relatively hawkish Federal Reserve decision. The pair is trading at 1.1288, which is a few points above this month’s low at 1.1225.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A break of 1.10 is possible early in 2022 – Nomura

EUR/USD is set to downward in the first quarter of the new quarter. Nonetheless, economists at Nomura expect the world’s most popular currency pair to recover some ground in the second quarter. ECB set to maintain accommodative policies into Q1 2022. “Rising COVID-19 cases, lockdowns, a declining euro area...
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 December

When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?. Less than 10% of the entire Bitcoin maximum supply now remains, and analysts are expecting the leading cryptocurrency’s scarcity to influence a supply shock which could propel BTC price higher. As the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise, analysts are predicting that the long-term price outlook for BTC will reach over six figures. As miners continue to mint new coins, the number of new Bitcoins entering into supply have steadily increased, reaching past the 18.9 million mark, resulting in 90% of all BTC to have been created and released into supply.
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays below 0.6800 despite bullish bias of options market

One-month risk reversal (RR) of NZD/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, rose the most since December 07, up for the second consecutive day to recently around +0.113 per the data source Reuters. It’s worth noting that the weekly RR braces for the third positive print, the longest advances since...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, GBP/AUD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1271; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1290 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1340. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1435. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.1225.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Continues

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the price first reached the support level at $1.1301. Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
