Vaccine alliance chief: Omicron could trigger 'Inequity 2.0'

As soon as the p-word was deployed, rich countries got to work pre-negotiating and massaging contracts with manufacturers for not-yet-existent vaccines. In an attempt to curb hoarding, the World Health Organization tried to persuade vaccine-purchasing countries to donate a portion of their doses to poorer ones, but, as one scholar later noted, the WHO and developing nations “had little leverage to influence developed countries other than rhetoric about equity, justice, and solidarity.” By the autumn, after vaccines had been developed, under 80 million doses had been donated to 77 countries in need—fewer than the total that had been administered in the United States at the time. The rest of the promised vaccines were only shipped after the threat the virus posed turned out to be much less devastating than feared.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO