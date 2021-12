After five years of using the notch display design on iPhones, Apple will finally remove it next year. That’s what several reports have said earlier this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max set to receive hole-punch displays. That’s the design that most Android vendors use on their flagships right now, which Samsung essentially popularized. A new report from Korea says that the iPhone 14 Pro phones will get hole-punch displays, a claim that’s in line with other leaks. Samsung should be one of the big beneficiaries of such a design change, as the Korean company will likely supply the hole-punch OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO