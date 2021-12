Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm. Here, we’ve rounded up more than 10 festive candles to light up your mood for Christmas, Kwanzaa and through the New Year (and even one for an extended Hanukkah celebration). From spicy scents inspired by favorite songs...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO