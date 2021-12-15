ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces further results of surface diamond drilling from its upgraded 14,400...

www.streetinsider.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Group Ten Reports Highest Grade and Widest Mineralized Intercepts to Date at the Stillwater West Battery Metals and Platinum Group Elements Project in Montana, USA, Including 63.7 Meters of 0.92% Nickel Equivalent Mineralization (2.46 g/t Palladium Equiva

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') today reports partial results from the first two drill holes of the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed in 2021 at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. Results are expected to form the basis of an updated resource estimate in 2022.
MONTANA STATE
resourceworld.com

Endeavour Silver drills 0.89 metres of 2,846 g/t silver at Parral project, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EDR-TSX; EXK-NYSE] reported positive drill results from its continuing exploration program at the 100%-owned, 3,432-hectare Parral project Chihuahua State, Mexico. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. During the past 11 months, until the end of November, the company has drilled over 14,000 metres in...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

StrikePoint Reports 11.5 g/t Au and 69.4 g/t Ag over 2.0 metres in Channel Samples at Willoughby.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from surface channel sampling as well as reconnaissance grab samples collected during the 2021 exploration program at the 100%-owned Willoughby gold-silver property, located east of the community of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The purpose of the channel samples is to provide quality surface assay data over the surface expression of mineralized zones that could potentially be used for a NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the property.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Drills 8.24 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres and 7.14 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres Including 10.10 g/t Gold and 10.50 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre Respectively, at Its Lingman Lake Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from the on-going 10,000-metre diamond drill program at our 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our own two diamond drill rigs. These are the final diamond drill results for 2021 and are from drill hole LM21-30 and the Central Zone which continue to extend the known envelope of mineralization for all zones to depth (See Figure 4).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for 4 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Hole GR21-57 was...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Royal Road drills 303.7 metres of 1.1 g/t AuEq at Guintar, Colombia

Royal Road Minerals Ltd. [RYR-TSXV; RRDMF-OTC] reported results from the first three drill holes of its current drilling program at the Guintar copper-gold project in Antioquia department, Colombia. The Guintar project is part of the Guintar-Niverengo and Margaritas (GNM) project area which comprises the two contiguous Guintar, and Niverengo concession...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Provenance Gold Signs Option Agreement for a Historical Near Surface Gold Resource and Provides Assays From the Project Which Include 69 Meters of 3.05 g/t Gold

Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the “Company” or “Provenance”) is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (“Nevada Select”). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year’s payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.
METAL MINING
austinnews.net

Gold Terra Intersects 2.38 g/t over 4.70 metres including 12.95 g/t gold over 0.55 metres at the High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, Con Mine Property Option, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT); (Frankfurt:TX0); (OTC QX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for five additional (5) holes, GTCM21-017, 18, 19, 20 and 21 drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre 2021 drilling program on the Yellorex Zone at the Con Mine Property, recently optioned from Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'). The Con Mine Property is adjacent to the Company's Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG') and is a key addition to the Gold Terra's district sized land package along the prolific Campbell Shear. Drilling continues to successfully intersect the Campbell Shear and holes GTCM21-17, 19 and 21 have extended gold mineralization on both the southern and northern limits of the Yellorex Zone for over two kilometers. Drilling results are very positive as the Campbell shear structure has been intersected in every hole drilled to date.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Hits More Oxide at Green Springs - Expands Alpha Zone with 0.64 g/t Gold over 18.29 Metres

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the results of the final 9 drill holes from the Company's 2021 drill program at the Green Springs Gold project in White Pine County, northeastern Nevada.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 6 Metres of 375.1 g/t AgEq and 4 Metres of 441.7 g/t AgEq at the Hurricane Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its reconnaissance channel sampling program at the Hurricane Silver project in southern Peru. The program was conducted at the Magdalena and Pampayeoc targets and focused on partially exposed silver-base metal vein corridors hosted in Ordovician siltstones of the San José Group. A total of five mineralized vein corridors were identified, with highlights including 6 metres (m) of 375.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 4 m of 441.7 g/t AgEq and 1 m of 860.4 g/t AgEq. Table 1 below summarizes results from the initial 15 channel samples taken on the project.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Aurania Reports High-Grade Drill Intercept of 12% Zinc & 61g/t Gallium

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") reports that drilling from hole 4 at Tiria-Shimpia returned a high-grade intercept of 12% zinc (approximately 273 pounds per metric tonne), 5 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver and 61g/t gallium over 2.0 metres. The drill intercept is from a 5.5-kilometre-long area of elevated metal values in soil - one of many such zones in the 22 kilometre-long, 3 kilometre wide, Tiria-Shimpia target area (Figure 1) in the central part of the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project area ("Project") in southeastern Ecuador. Context and further details of these high-grade drill results are provided below.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Fabled Definition Drilling to the East Continues to Add to Deposit Modelling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Juggernaut drills 5.5 metres of 14.31 g/t AuEq on Goldilocks discovery, British Columbia

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. [JUGR-TSXV; JUGRF-OTC] reported results from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill program on its 100%-controlled Gold Star property situated along the central coast of British Columbia. A total of five shallow exploratory holes were drilled, all of which intersected significant widths of high-grade gold/polymetallic mineralization in quartz-chlorite-sulphide veins...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Communication Facilitator

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.("Falcon" or "Company") 21 December 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Investor Meet Company Limited ("IMC") as a communications facilitator. IMC is a communications firm based in London that provides investor relations and corporate communications services. It does not have any direct or indirect interest in Falcon or its securities. The fee payable to IMC is GBP£3,588 annually, until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the engagement. The appointment of IMC is subject to TSXV approval.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Kootenay Silver drills 7.05 metres of 667 g/t silver at Columba prospect, Mexico

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported drill results from the final three holes of the 2021 phase 3 program on the 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These last three holes tested the B Vein, located in the southwest portion of the property. Previous results from the B vein were released on Jan. 20, 2021 (phase 2 drill program). The phase 3 program drilled a total of 5,782 metres.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Alpha Exploration drills 95 metres of 1.3 g/t AuEq at Kerkasha, Eritrea

Alpha Exploration Ltd. [ALEX-TSXV] reported results of recent diamond and reverse circulation drilling at the Anagulu gold-copper porphyry prospect part of the company’s Kerkasha project in Eritrea, Africa. Highlights include four drill holes with significant intervals up to 95 metres of gold-copper-silver mineralization, expanding the known strike length of...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Alexco drills 11.09 metres of 1,383 g/t silver at Keno Hill

Alexco Resources Corp. (AXU-TSX, AXU-NYSE) has released the balance of results from the 2021 directional drilling program at the Bermingham Northeast Deep zone at its flagship Keno Hill silver mine in the Canadian Yukon. The company said the 17,742-metre drill program completed 52 intercepts through the multi-vein target zone, which...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Aurania drills 2 metres of 12% zinc, 61 g/t gallium at Lost Cities, Ecuador

Aurania Resources Ltd.’s [ARU-TSXV; AUIAF-OTCQB] drilling from hole 4 at Tiria-Shimpia has returned a high-grade intercept of 12% zinc (approximately 273 lbs/tonne), 5 g/t silver and 61 g/t gallium over 2.0 metres. The drill intercept is from a 5.5-kilometre-long area of elevated metal values in soil, one of many...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Alamos drills 1,105 g/t gold (uncut) in waste area of Gordon deposit in Manitoba

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Rover Metals drills 6.4 metres of 4.63 g/t gold at Cabin project, Northwest Territories

Rover Metals Corp. [ROVR-TSXV; ROVMF-OTCQB] provided an update on its phase 2 exploration program at its 100%-owned Cabin gold project 110 km northwest of Yellowknfe, Northwest Territories, Canada. The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project.
ECONOMY

