10 Easy Pieces: Red Dining Chairs

Chairs obsessed my teacher, the Swedish designer Carl Malmsten. Starting with his prize-winning piece in 1916, he designed dozens of successful chairs, mainly for production. By nature a perfectionist, he continually revised his manufactured models, periodically updating his drawings, until his death in 1972. “It’s not bad,” he’d say, “but it could perhaps be made even better.” His critiques of his students’ work were sharp, and his criteria for good chair design were pointed: (a) Is it strong and practical? (b) Does it look good? (c) Is it comfortable , not only at first but also during a long sit? (d) Is it economically feasible to make?
