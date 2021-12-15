ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

10 Easy Pieces: Red Dining Chairs

By Janet Hall
Remodelista
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd a dash of color to your dining space with red dining chairs—even a single...

www.remodelista.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 300-Square-Foot Studio Has Tons of Smart Storage and Renter-Friendly Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I found my little abode on Craigslist and moved in on March 16, 2020, so I think it goes without saying that I had… a lot of time on my hands to sit and ponder about what to do with the space during lockdown. It’s a cute little family owned walk-up building in the West Village, making it the most communal and comfortable of any apartment I’ve ever lived in. My landlady and her family have owned the building for many years and raised multiple generations in it, which as a single twenty-something woman at the time, gave me a huge sense of comfort in living alone for the first time.
HOME & GARDEN
Remodelista

10 Easy Pieces: Bedside Water Carafes

A simple water carafe is a necessity on the well-considered nightstand; especially one with a glass that acts as carafe topper to keep water fresh and clean clean while you slumber. Here are 10 options to help you get your daily water intake morning and night. For more bedside essentials...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easy Pieces#Restaurants#Bright Red
TrendHunter.com

Cafe Dining Collections

The Ringer Collection is a collaborative effort by Kettal and Michael Anastassiades. The collaborators designed a minimalist range of cafe dining furniture, ideal for outdoor settings. One standout item in the collection is the armchair that features a combined arm and back element. Kettal and Michael Anastassiades took inspiration from traditional Chinese horseshoe back chairs for this collection.
LIFESTYLE
handymantips.org

How to choose high quality dining chairs for your home office

If you are furnishing a home office that you didn’t plan for, you’re probably on a pretty tight budget. There are a lot of ways that you can cut corners on the costs of your home office furniture, but one of the best ways to do so is to look at home furniture offerings instead of traditional office furniture. Home furniture is always cheaper, and when you shop online furniture stores you’ll find even more discounts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
finewoodworking.com

On Designing Chairs

Chairs obsessed my teacher, the Swedish designer Carl Malmsten. Starting with his prize-winning piece in 1916, he designed dozens of successful chairs, mainly for production. By nature a perfectionist, he continually revised his manufactured models, periodically updating his drawings, until his death in 1972. “It’s not bad,” he’d say, “but it could perhaps be made even better.” His critiques of his students’ work were sharp, and his criteria for good chair design were pointed: (a) Is it strong and practical? (b) Does it look good? (c) Is it comfortable , not only at first but also during a long sit? (d) Is it economically feasible to make?
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

Model No. Allium Dining Chair

The 2101 Allium chair pairs classic form with modern function blending organic elements together to complement any table and every home. Crafted of premium sustainably sourced hardwood and veg tanned leather, the chair’s sling style serves up a sophisticated silhouette that is durable and easy to clean. The chair can be custom tailored to fit your measurements providing maximum comfort.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Remodelista

Steal This Look: A Graphic Bathroom with Vintage Charm

When Margot recently profiled the ambitious renovation by artist Russell Loughlan in Kent, England, the project’s graphic bathroom was one of the more stand-out moments. Loughlan, who holds an MFA from Central St. Martins, hand-painted the stripes using precise tape and Farrow & Ball color. Coupled with black and white tiles and vintage-inspired fixtures, the space is one we’d like to borrow ideas from ourselves. Here are some of the key elements within.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Remodelista

Object of Desire: A Shaker-Esque Carrier for Kindling

Never have I coveted a kindling box, until now. We recently spotted Catskills-based woodworker Brian Persico’s Handmade Pine and Osage Kindling Box—an heirloom to hand down from hearth to hearth. Take a look:
LIFESTYLE
Remodelista

Remodelista Gift Guide 2021: When Secondhand Is Better Than New

Got someone on your list who’s impossible to shop for? Consider something pre-owned and pre-loved. Vintage wares are often more durable, less expensive, and always conversation-starters. Not to mention, buying secondhand is better for the environment than buying new. Check out your local thrift shops and vintage or antique stores; or go online to hunt down just what you’re looking for. Here are some ideas for inspiration—all of them, at press time, still waiting to be snapped up.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Magical dining

It was Thursday evening, which feels a lot like a Friday night around the Times’ office, and some of the production staff were talking about going out to Oak Bluffs to try the new Thursday Night Jazz Dinners at Sweet Life Cafe. I’d driven past the large white tent covered with sparkling white lights many times, and I thought, yes, I’d love to go. The heated tent means that you can dine outdoors and still stay warm when it’s pretty chilly outside, adding to the whole fairyland atmosphere. Besides, Jeremy Berlin and Rose Guerin were set to play some very catchy jazz tunes, and I could listen to them all night long.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Remodelista

Current Obsessions: Foraged Holiday

Today and tomorrow (December 18th and 19th), Blunk Space in Point Reyes Station, California, is hosting a pop-up with Tessuto Editions: Launched in 2021, Tessuto partners with contemporary artists to create silk scarves, made in Italy. Shop designs by the likes of Hugo Guinness, Lena Wolff, and more; Blunk Space, 11101 CA-1 #105, Point Reyes Station, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Artistic Dining Experiences

The Course of A Feast by The Singleton is a pop-up dining experience offered around the world that promises to take guests on a journey through flavor. The five-course paired dining experience is described as "a physical manifestation of the flavor of The Singleton 39-Year-Old," including its layers of boldness and richness.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy