10 Easy Pieces: Red Dining Chairs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I found my little abode on Craigslist and moved in on March 16, 2020, so I think it goes without saying that I had… a lot of time on my hands to sit and ponder about what to do with the space during lockdown. It’s a cute little family owned walk-up building in the West Village, making it the most communal and comfortable of any apartment I’ve ever lived in. My landlady and her family have owned the building for many years and raised multiple generations in it, which as a single twenty-something woman at the time, gave me a huge sense of comfort in living alone for the first time.

