AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The State of Texas will invest an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced Monday, Dec. 20. The final allocation of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds comes to the state through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). This distribution brings the total to more than $362 million in GEER funding for higher education through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) and $67.5 million for public education since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gov. Abbott’s Office said. “The State of Texas remains committed to students and their success...

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO