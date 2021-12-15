ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Safe shopping

By Bill Farmer, Sumter County Sheriff
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday shopping season is upon us! Now is the time to remember safety and security for you and your family while shopping for those holiday gifts. Your Sumter County Sheriff’s Office began our “Operation Safe Shopper” on black Friday and will continue...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Shop Local, Shop Small: Shop Gift Cards

CHARLOTTE – When it comes to holiday gift-giving, gift cards can seem like the easy way out, but a gift card to a local small business can be the perfect way to support your community and show you care. Minimalism is all the rage these days. If you know someone...
MINT HILL, NC
allongeorgia.com

Shop Safely and Beware of Scams this Holiday Season

Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important tips to help Georgia consumers shop safely and protect themselves from potential scams this holiday season. “All Georgians should continue to take the necessary steps to protect their personal and financial information when making purchases this holiday season,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, bad actors will take advantage of the excitement and goodwill spread this time of year by targeting consumers with holiday scams. To help you keep your money safe while shopping, our Consumer Protection Division offers valuable tips and stands ready to assist those who may have concerns.”
SHOPPING
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Q&A: Cary Johnson, expert on shopping safe this holiday season

Cary Johnson doesn’t want to alarm anyone. He does, however, want to keep older adults safe from identity theft and credit card fraud this holiday season — a time of year when crooks are on high alert, he said. Johnson has spent the last 20 years working as...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Online#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Shopping
5 On Your Side

Steps you should take to stay safe while holiday shopping

ST. LOUIS — Stores are decked out to be merry and bright. But outside, it's darker earlier, which can mean a good time for criminals to take advantage of busy parking lots. Even with arms full of shopping bags or while pushing a cart, security and self-defense expert Mike Barbieri said it’s important to be on the lookout for someone trying to ruin your holiday — or worse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Central Reporter

Tracy offers holiday safety tips, urges parents to read 2021 Safe Shopping Guide

State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) is reminding residents of all the steps they need to be taking to assure a safe holiday season. “As Illinoisans get into the festive spirit by decorating their homes, the Illinois State Fire Marshal has some safety tips to keep in mind,” Tracy said in a press release that also advocates for use of the 2021 Safe Shopping Guide.
QUINCY, IL
WTKR

Safe holiday shopping techniques on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists, theft, and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for as well as just being cautious and vigilant whether you’re shopping online, at the mall, or in your neighborhood stores. Safe shopping expert Natalie Kelly, Global Head of Risk Capabilities, Strategies & Solutions at Visa, joins us with some important consumer safety advice -- everything from online shopping and protecting your credit card accounts, to what to do if your gift doesn’t arrive.
SHOPPING
Magic 1470AM

Tips For Shopping Safely during The Christmas Holiday

While Christmas is the time of the year where we get to exchange gifts with friends and family. For some, it is the time of the year to prey on innocent people who are merely trying to do their best to help others. While everyone doesn't have those intentions, there are many out there. We need to make sure that we can keep our loved ones safe during this time and ourselves as well.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
eastcountymagazine.org

Julian shops

December 11, 2021 (Julian) – ‘Tis the season to bundle up and head to Julian, East County’s charming and historic mountain town. Among the shopping options to discover are five new retail outlets that opened during 2020 and 2021 – offering delightful gift items such as locally made goat soaps, pet products, sports memorabilia, gems, jewelry and geodes.
RETAIL
News 12

Running to the store for last-minute gifts? 5 precautions to keep you safe this holiday shopping season

Still need to run to the store for last-minute holiday gifts? Be vigilant when driving and shopping!. “Criminals will look for any opportunity to steal and take advantage of their victims. It may sound simple, but whether you are shopping at a large mall or shopping small, always be aware of your surroundings. The common sense steps are the ones that will protect you from becoming a victim,” says New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FortWayne.com

Holiday Shopping

Keep your holiday gift shopping local with these stellar sites and stores:. Local brand Heartell Press makes beautiful cards and art prints from hand-carved wood blocks, with national distribution to independent boutiques. This fall, they debuted their first ever textile product, a line of oversized, multitasking towels. The Generous Kitchen Towel collection features 6 different colors and designs: Green Herbs, Blue Corn, Yellow Lemons, Red Tomatoes, Grey Oysters and Natural Bread. The generously sized towels are made of double weight 100% cotton, dyed with non-toxic pigments and screen printed with water-based inks, and are packaged in 100% recycled and recyclable materials. These midwestern made towels make for excellent hostess gifts, stocking stuffers for your favorite cook or additions to a fun, kitchen themed gift basket, especially when paired with its corresponding art print or letterpress card. heartell-press.myshopify.com.
FORT WAYNE, IN
paloaltonetworks.com

10 Cybersecurity Tips for Safe Online Shopping

It’s that time of year again! November and December are the two active online shopping months in the United States, and consumers sometimes bypass importance cybersecurity measures in their hunt for last-minute bargains. No doubt that cybercriminals will try to take advantage of vulnerabilities during this heightened period of...
INTERNET
The Infatuation

Tailor Shop

Opening in September 2021, Tailor Shop is one of the newest cocktail bars in town, and it’s also the most exciting. Located directly next to Bootleggers, this place has a dark, moody interior with velvet banquettes, leather chairs, and a wrap-around marble bar. It’s the perfect pre-dinner drink spot and a chance to really impress your date with some bar knowledge. We haven’t had a cocktail here that we don’t like, but just know that if you sit at one of the banquettes, one of the bartenders will come around with a cart and make your cocktails tableside. If you get hungry, there’s a tiny snacks menu filled with excellent sushi (Tailor Shop is owned by the people who run Sandfish) and other small dishes like snow crab deviled eggs and Wagyu carpaccio.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Shopping At Record Highs Since Start Of Pandemic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the countdown to Christmas, many shoppers are rushing to get in their last buys before the holidays. Compared to last year, when many shoppers hit up online stores rather than doing their holiday shopping in person. However, what will the impact be this year on shoppers with the shipping delays and safety protocols? “The mall is jam-packed. It’s pretty claustrophobic here,” said one of the shoppers. “Parking wasn’t the most fun, but we found a parking spot way across [the parking lot].” This is just what retail analysis expected, predicting holiday sales to break records. “It’s a madhouse,” said another shopper....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Tips: Keeping Your Shopping Trip Safe And Successful

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’re just one week from Christmas Day and for many that means one thing: last-minute shopping. Heading out the weekend before Christmas to get everyone crossed off your shopping list can be a mad dash but with that comes risk, especially if you have multiple stops to make. If you still have multiple gifts to buy, Pittsburgh Public Safety recommends making sure those valuables, packages, and shopping bags are secure in your vehicle, more specifically, out of sight. Keep the presents in the trunk or covered up and once you’re home, make sure to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Laurinburg Exchange

Shopping with a deputy

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office hosted its seventh annual Shop With A Deputy holiday event at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. “Santa” joined the deputies and the children as they picked out presents. The Sheriff’s Office hosted 40 local children, who were chosen by the schools they attend.
LAURINBURG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy