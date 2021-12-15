Safe shopping

Keep your holiday gift shopping local with these stellar sites and stores:. Local brand Heartell Press makes beautiful cards and art prints from hand-carved wood blocks, with national distribution to independent boutiques. This fall, they debuted their first ever textile product, a line of oversized, multitasking towels. The Generous Kitchen Towel collection features 6 different colors and designs: Green Herbs, Blue Corn, Yellow Lemons, Red Tomatoes, Grey Oysters and Natural Bread. The generously sized towels are made of double weight 100% cotton, dyed with non-toxic pigments and screen printed with water-based inks, and are packaged in 100% recycled and recyclable materials. These midwestern made towels make for excellent hostess gifts, stocking stuffers for your favorite cook or additions to a fun, kitchen themed gift basket, especially when paired with its corresponding art print or letterpress card. heartell-press.myshopify.com.
