The holidays are approaching at an alarming rate. A very alarming rate. While everyone decks their halls and warms their cocoa, people tend to cozy up by the fireside, and if they're anything like me, they tend to throw on a movie for those cold winter nights. There's no shortage of holiday movies to revisit this season, (hell there's no shortage of holiday horror movies). One of the most popular in the realm is Silent Night, Deadly Night. Released in 1984, the film was controversial from the get-go, it was even yanked from theaters a mere six days after release cementing its place in horror movie history. While most see the movie as a straightforward slasher film with a demented killer in a Santa Claus suit, I always found it to have more complex themes and ideas beneath the surface. So let's dive into Santa's bag of goodies and offload some of it because there is a lot to unpack here.

