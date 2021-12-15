ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A J on Crutches

By LazySusan
 4 days ago

All the papers are reporting A J is on crutches and resting her foot. . They are hopeful she can dance on Saturday. Hope she can rehearse as well 🤞🤞🤞🤞. Mentioned this morning by Zoe Ball on her breakfast show as well. Wishing AJ all the...

Good luck Rose and Giovanni and John and Johannes

The day is nearly here and there have been some ups and downs but for over half the series Rose and Giovanni have been my favourites. I have loved watching AJ and Kai and for a few weeks I thought no-one could beat them, but Rose and Gio won me over.
AJ & Kai withdraw from final :(

Get well soon AJ and smash it on the Tour . Thank you for an incredible 13 weeks. Health matters most but still I am gutted. Sigh.. Oh!!!! But AJ's health is more important than an entertainment show. I’m absolutely gutted even though I knew it was coming. She has...
Thoughts on Kai first proper year as a pro?

There has been a thread on the other new pros but what are everyone's opinion on how Kai has done in his first year with a partner. He's done a very good job IMO, made the final in his first series with a celeb who didn't have dance experience and has produced some great routines along the way. What's not to like?
Strictly’s AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ days before final – but what will happen if she can’t dance?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but missed training on Tuesday (14 December).Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.Odudu is set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.If she is unable to compete,...
Watch Dance Artist Bill Shannon Skate With Crutches

Bill Shannon, a dancer who has been battling a hip disability for decades, is known for his technique of using rocker-bottom crutches… while he’s skateboarding. The effect is kinda crazy. (His moves, with names like “Japan Tuck,” “Finger-Flip Toe Stall,” and “360 Sweeper Kick-Out,” speak for themselves.) As the first subject in the new Nowness series ‘Body Language,’ director Leo Pfeifer follows the 50-year-old in NYC as he crutch-dances, using the environment much as a crutch-less skater would. This is an interesting watch—just think of the possibilities.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Raw: Liv Morgan is seriously injured

One of the most important female storylines on the WWE main roster at the moment is the one dedicated by the company to its Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and to the challenger for the title: Liv Morgan. In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired just a few hours ago, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, Becky managed to knock out her opponent, wedging her arm between the steel steps at the entrance to the ring, with Liv who was hit hard in the limb, not only experiencing considerable pain but also an injury that WWE wanted to inform its fans about in the last few hours.
WWE
Amy Robach and her husband cause a stir with appearance away from GMA

Amy Robach got into the festive spirit when she wore the most fabulous bright, red dress for an appearance her viewers weren't expecting. The star showed off her fit physique as she left Good Morning America for an interview on The View alongside her husband, Andrew Shue. Amy shared photos...
Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
Lyrica Anderson & K. Michelle Nearly Come to Blows on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.
