Gary With Da Tea Blames Stress For Not Paying His Bills | RSMS

 6 days ago

Today we talked about what’s stressing us out these days....

Da Brat Tries To Get Gary With Da Tea To Name Some Of Her Songs | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea voluntarily said he knew @DABRATTV’s classic “Funkdafied” while doing a story about Raven-Symoné. But listen to what happened when Da Brat asked Gary to name another one of her songs. 😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
Black Tony In The Hospital? | RSMS

@Black Tony had my sympathy when he said he was in the hospital. But he lost it when he said he had to get a hysterectomy. 🤦🏾‍♂️
SOCIETY
#Bills#Stress
Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
It’s A Forever Thing: Lil Durk Ask India To Marry Him

Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!. Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!
WORLD
Nicholas Sandmann reaches private settlement with NBC over $275M lawsuit after network made it look like he'd committed a 'hate crime' in face-off with Native American man

Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network's coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019. 'At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The...
POLITICS
Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Should I Report My Boss For Threatening To Fire Me Unless I Left A Work-Related Note At A Coworker's Relative's Grave, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

