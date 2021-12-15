Gary With Da Tea Blames Stress For Not Paying His Bills | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea voluntarily said he knew @DABRATTV’s classic “Funkdafied” while doing a story about Raven-Symoné. But listen to what happened when Da Brat asked Gary to name another one of her songs. 😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
@Gary With Da Tea talked about Blue Ivy getting a Grammy and posing with it in this Tea. But things took a turn, and Gary ended up throwing shade at Da Brat over her Grammy history, and you know she had come back at him even harder!! 😂😂😂
Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!. Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!
A 'fit and healthy' mother-of-two has died from Covid-19 after ignoring her best friend's pleas to get vaccinated. Nuria Daniela Gomes, 38, tested positive on December 2 and passed away just seven days later, leaving her daughters, Erica, 20, and Myra, 17, bereft. Ms Gomes, originally from Angola, told her...
“I was very distraught, I’m so sorry.” These were the words of former Minnesota police officer, Kim Potter, who sobbed as she testified Friday about the moment she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright after “accidentally” reaching for her handgun instead of her Taser. “We were...
Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network's coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019. 'At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The...
According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
A chance meeting between an Uber driver and an 88-year-old man with dementia has completely changed both of their lives for the better. In March 2020, Paul Webb of Columbus, Ohio called for an Uber to take him to the Verizon store to fix his broken cell phone. Luckily for Webb, he was picked up by Jenni Tekletsion, 52, in her Toyota RAV 4 for the short trip.
Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
No good deed goes unpunished. A man who decided he wanted to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his wife with a tattoo was left with nothing but regret when he noticed his huge blunder. In a video shared by TikTok user @murphyandmay, his wife, Ashley Carlevato, shared that the...
