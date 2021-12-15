Heavy snow for the West and fire threat, warm temperatures, and severe storms for parts of the Central US

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold front will approach the area today brining a line of storms that may contain strong winds and heavy rain. Now-10AM: Watch for a few areas of patchy fog and showers/sprinkles. Dense Fog Advisory for our extreme eastern counties through 10 AM EST We will be weather aware from 11AM-7PM as a […]
Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
Although a white Christmas in Maine is actually fairly rare, it’s looking like the snow from Saturday night’s storm is here to stay. Maine saw several inches of snow overnight, with some parts of the state expecting more as the storm starts to taper off this afternoon. As...
It’s a movie day, at least that’s what today’s forecast suggests. Just a raw and rainy day. Temps won’t climb much above the low to mid 40s this afternoon. After some steadier precipitation this morning, it’ll be more scattered the rest of today. Still, it’s...
