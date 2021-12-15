ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow for the West and fire threat, warm temperatures, and severe storms for parts of the Central US

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Heavy snow is likely for parts of...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

WEATHER AWARE: Chance for strong storms between 11am-7pm

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold front will approach the area today brining a line of storms that may contain strong winds and heavy rain. Now-10AM: Watch for a few areas of patchy fog and showers/sprinkles. Dense Fog Advisory for our extreme eastern counties through 10 AM EST We will be weather aware from 11AM-7PM as a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedram Javaheri
Bangor Daily News

Overnight storm brings several inches of snow to Maine

Although a white Christmas in Maine is actually fairly rare, it’s looking like the snow from Saturday night’s storm is here to stay. Maine saw several inches of snow overnight, with some parts of the state expecting more as the storm starts to taper off this afternoon. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy