CovatarMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Sure, there are apps that can change images into cartoons. Or for a small amount you can find someone on an inexpensive site to create a cartoon drawing. But if you want to give a heart felt gift with a beautiful image, check out Covatar. You can have an artist of your choosing transform a picture to a lovely cartoon image. The company will do more than put the image on a canvas. They will put them on a mug, ornament, pillow and so many other options.

6 DAYS AGO