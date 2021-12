FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — Any of the dogs at the Harford County Humane Society Monday could be yours for a steep discount. If dogs aren’t your thing, maybe a cat will do the job. Perhaps a rabbit or a bird! HCHS is experiencing an overflow of these animals during a time when they’re trying to get people to adopt instead of shop. Marketing Coordinator Erin Long said she can’t find a particular reason they’re at capacity. “We can’t really figure out or pinpoint one thing that it’s due to, but we’ve definitely seen more animals being surrendered,” she said. Long says the Humane Society...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO