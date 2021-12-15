3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $209,950

This home has it all, and then some. As you pull into the paved driveway alongside the large front yard, you have the option to park in the extra wide parking area or pull into the three car side loading garage. The exterior is maintenance free which gives you extra time to sit back, relax or entertain on the covered back porch with a 4ft deep partial in ground salt water pool. As you walk into the foyer there is a flex room that can be used as an office, guest room or work out room. Beautiful dining room that leads to a large open kitchen with lots of storage that overlooks the family room with a high ceiling, entertainment center and three glass sliding doors overlooking the pool, deck and private backyard. Off of the den is a private office. The 1st floor also features a laundry room, garage access and a Primary bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and one full bathroom. At the end of the hall there is an amazing bonus room that also features a split unit for heat and AC. Oh by the way, save on those electric bills because this home has solar panels and is also wired for a whole house generator! Partially fenced rear yard and storage shed. Front irrigation.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO