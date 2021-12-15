ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $209,950

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked away in the heart of Lakeside, just steps to local shops, restaurants and Bryan Park, this adorable Cape Cod features a massive primary bedroom suite and is sited on a gardner's lot. Beautiful hardwood...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

Richmond.com

1606 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

This Home Has POTENTIAL!! Featuring almost 1,700 sure feet, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The interior offers a living room with corner brick wood burning fireplace & entry to the sun room, formal dining room with entry doorway to the kitchen. The first floor also give you 2 of the bedrooms & hall bath. As you head upstairs you will find the large 3rd bedroom. There is a paved drive and a 2-car detached garage, and storm windows. All sitting on a large half acre lot with a great backyard. Brand New Roof on House, Roof on Detached Garage 3 Years Old, New Carpet on First Floor, and New Paint on First. This Home Would be Great for an Investor or Starter Home.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9015 Lee Davis Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to 9015 Lee Davis Rd! Another quality home under construction by Vertical Builders! This brand new home is situated on a .93 acre lot and features 2,327 finished SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & attached 2-car garage. The kitchen includes granite tops, subway tile backsplash, eat-in area, angled breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & pantry. The open floor plan between the eat-in kitchen and living room w/ gas fireplace allows for great interaction between friends, family, and guests. The master bedroom features 2 large WIC, CF and private bath w/ double vanity, separate toilet room, tiled floors & shower. The other 2 well-sized bedrooms are located on the opposite end of the home and have large walk-in closets. There's a finished bonus area upstairs perfect for guest room, play area, or home office. Outside you'll find a 6'x18' covered front porch. FIRST PICTURE IS RENDERING OF ACTUAL EXTERIOR FINISHES. PHOTOS OF COMPLETED HOME ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME LAYOUT AND FOR EXAMPLE ONLY. FEATURES, SPECIFICATIONS, ETC. ARE SPECIFIC TO THIS LISTING - SEE ATTACHMENTS. EXPECTED COMPLETION IS MARCH/APRIL 2022.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

1748 S Halcun Dr, Petersburg, VA 23803

CHARMING BRICK RANCH HOME in Petersburg is ready for a new owner! Step right into the home to find the sun filled formal LR w/a picture window and 3X2 coat closet. The EIK w/black APPL, wood cabinetry, laminate C/TOPs & 8X4 laundry closet leads to the formal dining room w/chandelier. Off the dining room is the cozy family room w/WD paneling, C/FAN & side entrance to the home. A primary BDRM w/a 3X2 closet & C/FAN, 2 more bedrooms w/ceiling fans & closets & a full hallway bathroom w/single vanity w/storage, easy entry shower with seat & linen closet finish the interior of the home. Gorgeous, newly refinished HDWD floors, FRESH paint throughout, NEW APPL, NEW gutters, NEW LVP floors. Conveniently located near the interstate, shopping and restaurant, SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY!
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

2911 Pickett St, Hopewell, VA 23860

One-of-a-kind, beautiful brick rancher renovated from top to bottom! You'll fall in love with this sizable & enchanting corner lot the moment you step on the property. A freshly painted brick exterior is met with a new roof! Enter into the bright & open-concept living area featuring bay window & refinished hardwood floors. On the hallway to the left sits the primary bedroom & two additional bedrooms. A chic granite island stands as the gateway from the living area to a kitchen with brand new highlights galore: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, flooring, recessed lighting & all new cabinets! The open-living doesn't stop there though! Through the back of the kitchen to the left, step into a giant family room w/ new luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures & a sliding barn door that leads to the basement. Both fully renovated bathrooms feature new tubs, vanities & tiling! Toward the back of the home is a laundry room w/ rear access to a covered patio- perfect for hosting guests any time of the year! Located near Ft. Lee, Amazon, John Randolph Med Center & City of Richmond with quick access to major highways, this home doesn't just offer elegance but convenience too!
HOPEWELL, VA
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Lakeside, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Richmond.com

13407 Castle Hollow Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23114

13407 Castle Hollow Terrace is a stunning and contemporary single family home with an open floor plan in the beautiful Queensmill neighborhood! You'll find lots of upgrades throughout this home. New paint, all wood flooring has been sanded and refinished. Kitchen has been completely upgraded, including stainless steel appliances, smooth surface countertops, ceramic tile flooring. Private breakfast area opens to the deck, which spans nearly the entirety of the rear of the home. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, including 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths located on the first floor, with en-suite bath in the master. 2nd floor features large living area/teen suite with a private bath, or this space would be ideal for a workout room or 2nd recreation area/media room. High ceilings in the family room, large formal living and dining area. This home has many special features throughout, including a full walk-in utility room, large closets, lots of storage, circular driveway, custom landscaping, & crank out windows. Located on a large private deep lot. Roof and HVAC in excellent condition.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

1449 New Market Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

This one owner home sits on a half an acre corner lot in Varina. 1st floor primary suite with walk in closet. Three other bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Nice hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The kitchen has a pantry and black appliances. The spacious living room and dining room will make entertaining easy. You'll enjoy sitting on the Front porch watching bicyclist ride down the VA Capital Trail across the street. Or sitting on deck in the back drinking a beverage of choice.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

13 Eliza Ln, King William, VA 23009

Home is to be built. The Cold Harbor 2 is to be built on lot 13. This home features 9' ceilings on first floor. Countertops in kitchen will be granite.This home will feature a first and second floor primary bedroom with some of the unfinished space finished off to make room for sitting room in second floor primary bedroom. *Photos are from Builder's Library-Home is to be built*
KING WILLIAM, VA
Richmond.com

3813 Kippax Dr, Hopewell, VA 23860

Wide streets and friendly neighbors welcome you to this move-in-ready, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the quiet neighborhood of Kippax Estates. Home has a maintenance-free exterior with a brick façade on the front, vinyl siding on the other 3 sides, and a large brick and concrete front porch. Inside the walls and trim have been freshly painted, new vinyl plank floors installed, and ceiling fans added to every room. There is a large living room and an open concept eat-in-kitchen and family room with a wood stove that keeps the house cozy warm on the coldest days. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath with step-in shower. There are double-width concrete and brick steps out back to a concrete pad perfect for grilling. There is an over-sized, 1-car detached garage with a concrete driveway, electricity, 2 windows and a side entrance. The yard is sunny and flat – perfect for a garden, pool, or play set. House has vinyl windows, a newer hot water heater (2017), 13-seer heat pump (2018), and 30-year dimensional roof (2011). Easy access to a large variety of shopping and dining along Oaklawn Avenue and less than 5 minutes to Fort Lee.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

8005 Tolliver Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated Tri-Level home in one of Henrico's sought out West End neighborhoods. The inviting floor plan has beautiful LVP flooring throughout. This home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace! The open kitchen and dining area provides the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen features slate appliances, beautiful backsplash, quartz countertops and newer cabinets. The lower level also hosts a family room with built-in shelves, bedroom that can be used as office space, renovated full bath with tiling and laundry area. Escape to the upper level and find a large Primary suite with a half bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom complete the upstairs. Great outdoor space with fenced in backyard and a nice concrete patio off the deck! Fresh landscape, power washed and fresh paint inside and out! New roof and deck! Newer windows and hot water heater! HVAC 5 years old. Highly desirable & convenient location, close to Deer Run Park & Rec Center, Henrico Doctors Hospital, Whole Foods & Trader Joes, with quick access to Parham Rd & I-64. More Pictures coming soon!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6161 River Rd Unit#3, Henrico, VA 23226

Chatham Square, a Richmond gem. Chatham Square was built to resemble the Baroque period with design being that of a residential square. Gray's Inn of London, in 1600, was the first, then Place des Voges in Paris, and perfected in England in the Royal Crescent. Cities that incorporated the residential square include Williamsburg, Old Salem, Charleston, and Annapolis. You'll understand the charm once you enter through the guarded gate and travel counter clockwise past the 59 residential homes guided by gas lit lamp posts. The guard only allows residents and their guests to enter. The center of this 10 acre property has a formal garden with other gardens throughout your new secure and protected home. The property was developed as a cooperative, meaning you're buying shares in the corporation which gives you the right to lease individual units as a tenant. The corporation owns all the land and the improvements. This particular home is ready for the next owner and possibly someone willing to renovate this classic 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with their own entrance, which is sought after. Everything is on one level. There is a weekly happy hour for all residents.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

4059 Oakleys Ln, Henrico, VA 23223

This lovely vintage home is perfectly situated on a 1 Acre site –Perfect country living close to the city Convenient to shopping which includes the White Oak Village mall, I-295, and I-64. , just minutes from recreation, transportation, and Urban amenities. This site is perfectly designed for a mini farm. Grow Vegies, Fruit trees, box gardens. House your livestock in the 4-bay stable. Check out the extras : Two stories 6 nice size bedrooms , featuring 2 1st floor bed rooms and 1 full bath, Eat in kitchen, formal living room formal dining room hard wood floors. 2nd floor features : 4 large bedrooms a full bath , Hard wood floors, Full front porch. 4057 Oakleys lane an extra buildable Quarter acre lot is included and will be a part of the sale. Being sold as is, no known structural defects.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

117 Verbov Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Remodeled Rancher with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. New Roof, New Windows, Upgraded Insulation Package in Attic and Crawlspace, New Luxury Vinyl Planks Throughout the Home, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Counter Top, New Ceramic Tile Backsplash, New Appliance Package, New Bath Room Vanity with upgraded Faucets, New Panel Box. Home has Gas Heat with Central Air and Gas Hot Water Heater. Double Wide Gravel Driveway for Off-Street Parking, and Chain Link Fenced Backyard.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Richmond.com

1929 Ramblewood Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Wonderful brick rancher located in the neighborhood of Ramblewood. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, formal dining room, living room, family room with a fireplace, utility room, a large carport, fenced in backyard, screened back porch and a storage shed. The many upgrades includes refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, new custom vanities and recessed lighting. The primary bedroom has two closets and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. The other two bedrooms are spacious and have nice sized closets. This home sits towards the end of a cul-de-sac and has plenty of curb appeal.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

14490 Warwick Hill Rd, Prince George, VA 23805

This home has it all, and then some. As you pull into the paved driveway alongside the large front yard, you have the option to park in the extra wide parking area or pull into the three car side loading garage. The exterior is maintenance free which gives you extra time to sit back, relax or entertain on the covered back porch with a 4ft deep partial in ground salt water pool. As you walk into the foyer there is a flex room that can be used as an office, guest room or work out room. Beautiful dining room that leads to a large open kitchen with lots of storage that overlooks the family room with a high ceiling, entertainment center and three glass sliding doors overlooking the pool, deck and private backyard. Off of the den is a private office. The 1st floor also features a laundry room, garage access and a Primary bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and one full bathroom. At the end of the hall there is an amazing bonus room that also features a split unit for heat and AC. Oh by the way, save on those electric bills because this home has solar panels and is also wired for a whole house generator! Partially fenced rear yard and storage shed. Front irrigation.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

7105 Peach Orchard Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Walnut Grove rancher on corner lot over half acre. 2.5+ detached garage with fenced rear yard. This 3 BR, 2 BA two owner home has been well maintained. 3-season room overlooks the large rear yard. Roof <2 years, AC <10 yrs, electric baseboard heat. Hardwood floors under carpet except in Family Room. Convenient to grocery, restaurants, shopping, and interstate. Professional photos coming Saturday.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

5212 Moody Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

AMAZING opportunity to live on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in North Dinwiddie! Nestled on .70 acres conveniently located to I95, I85 and a short commute to Fort Lee! You will love the curb appeal featuring a paved driveway and a full front country porch that is perfect for enjoying your morning cup of Joe! Upon entry you are welcomed by the cozy and bright living room that leads into the spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and eat-in dining area! Just off the kitchen is the primary owners suite with an en-suite bathroom and closet space! Also with 2 additional generous sized bedrooms with access to the full hall bathroom. Enjoy Sunday afternoon football in the detached 1 car garage that was completely converted into an AMAZING mancave with heating/ cooling, fridge and workshop! The backyard features a nice sized deck and detached shed for extra storage! Other upgrades include 30 year dimensional roof, fresh paint, & new carpet throughout! Come see this beauty today!
FORT LEE, VA
Richmond.com

1290 Scott's Ct, Prince George, VA 23830

Welcome to 1290 Scott's Court private 3.0 acres +/-. This home is situated on 3.0 ac lot and features 2400 SF, 3 bedrooms, 1 very large 2nd floor office, 2.5 baths. The main living area includes open floor plane with stunning hardwood floors and flush mount LED lights. Within the kitchen you will notice the unique to highlight the island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in-pantry!! The primary bedroom is located on the separate side of the home from the second floor 2 bedrooms as well as a 12'4"X 14' second office and attached full bath with large double showers (one rain shower) and double vanity, 8x8 walk-in closet.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

303 Firby Rd, York, VA 23693

This beautiful 1,201 square foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom one-level home is situated on a large lot and located in Yorktown. This gorgeous remodeled home has lots of updates and upgrades. Some of its many features include NEW interior paint, NEW laminate flooring, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, and NEW ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Other amenities include NEW brushed nickel light fixtures and ceiling fans, NEW plumbing fixtures, heat pump, NEW special-order shaker-style kitchen cabinets with NEW counter-tops, NEW stainless appliances, NEW bathroom vanities, replacement windows, partial brick and aluminum exterior, covered front porch, NEW shrubs and mulch beds, large out-building for storage, and much more! Don’t miss this great opportunity to own an affordable home with lots of updates in very nice condition.
YORKTOWN, VA
Richmond.com

7367 Jefferson Hwy, Louisa, VA 23117

Very well built 2 bedroom 1 bath low maintenance home in a great location. Exterior siding is Hardiplank concrete board, flooring is vinyl, crawl space is conditioned, all appliances convey including the washer and dryer, and includes a new 10 X 10 storage shed. Home has a covered front porch, plenty of parking, and a cleared area for a nice garden spot. Affordable and low maintenance!
LOUISA, VA

