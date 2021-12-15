3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $209,950

Welcome to 9015 Lee Davis Rd! Another quality home under construction by Vertical Builders! This brand new home is situated on a .93 acre lot and features 2,327 finished SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & attached 2-car garage. The kitchen includes granite tops, subway tile backsplash, eat-in area, angled breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & pantry. The open floor plan between the eat-in kitchen and living room w/ gas fireplace allows for great interaction between friends, family, and guests. The master bedroom features 2 large WIC, CF and private bath w/ double vanity, separate toilet room, tiled floors & shower. The other 2 well-sized bedrooms are located on the opposite end of the home and have large walk-in closets. There's a finished bonus area upstairs perfect for guest room, play area, or home office. Outside you'll find a 6'x18' covered front porch. FIRST PICTURE IS RENDERING OF ACTUAL EXTERIOR FINISHES. PHOTOS OF COMPLETED HOME ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME LAYOUT AND FOR EXAMPLE ONLY. FEATURES, SPECIFICATIONS, ETC. ARE SPECIFIC TO THIS LISTING - SEE ATTACHMENTS. EXPECTED COMPLETION IS MARCH/APRIL 2022.
