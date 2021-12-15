Donations for Kentucky survivors collected as part of “Operation Miami County Cares”

MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple people in Miami County gathered Tuesday to collect donations for survivors of this weekend’s storms in Kentucky.

Miami County Commissioners, the Health Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, EMA, and Dick Lavy Trucking were a part of the collection process.

The county is calling it, “Operation Miami County Cares.”

A truck parked in front of the Miami County Courthouse to accept donations Tuesday morning.

At some point, the truck will take the donations to Kentucky.

