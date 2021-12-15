ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Donations for Kentucky survivors collected as part of “Operation Miami County Cares”

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple people in Miami County gathered Tuesday to collect donations for survivors of this weekend’s storms in Kentucky.

Miami County Commissioners, the Health Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, EMA, and Dick Lavy Trucking were a part of the collection process.

The county is calling it, “Operation Miami County Cares.”

A truck parked in front of the Miami County Courthouse to accept donations Tuesday morning.

At some point, the truck will take the donations to Kentucky.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

