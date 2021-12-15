ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA: Webb telescope launch delayed by communication problem

By Marcia Dunn
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week's launch of NASA's new space telescope is delayed for at least two days because of a communication problem between the observatory and the rocket. Liftoff of the James Webb...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

The Hubble Space Telescope is dying. Here’s what’s next.

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The Hubble Space Telescope is living on borrowed time. The iconic satellite was only supposed to be in operation...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA's most powerful telescope ever is about to change how we see the universe

Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch next week on Dec. 24. The ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#European Space Agency#Rocket Launch#Ariane#French
scitechdaily.com

World’s Next Gen Cosmic Observatory: Webb Space Telescope and Ariane 5 – Preparing for Launch [Video]

The world’s next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Webb is a joint project between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency and is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology. The telescope is fitted with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS San Francisco

James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch With Image Technology Developed In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Orlando Sentinel

Problem with Artemis hardware to push NASA moon shot until at least March

While testing the fully stacked Artemis I rocket at Kennedy Space Center, NASA has found a problem that will delay the planned moon launch until at least March. The Space Launch System rocket topped with the Orion capsule have been undergoing integrated testing inside the Vehicle Assembly Building ahead of a planned rollout to Launch Pad 39-B for a wet dress rehearsal in which NASA will fill ...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Professor Paul Beale and the James Webb Space Telescope

Our most prolific show guest, and a man who always humors my science nerdiness with enthusiasm and good cheer, CU physics professor Paul Beale will be my last guest of 2021. Some stuff we'll talk about: James Webb Space Telescope: Looking back in time to catch the earliest starlight in creation(see more about this in one of the videos below) and Harvard scientists discover new state of matter that could be used to develop quantum computers. More about Webb here: Webb telescope testing on tap Thursday before setting target launch date – Spaceflight Now.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter reaches a total of 30 minutes aloft

The 17th flight of NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Dec. 5 pushed the total flight time past the 30-minute mark. The 117-second sortie brought history's first aircraft to operate from the surface of another world closer to its original airfield, "Wright Brothers Field," where it will await the arrival of the agency's Perseverance Mars rover, currently exploring "South Séítah" region of Mars's Jezero Crater.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Magazine

The Martian Grand Canyon Has 'Significant Amounts of Water'

There could be more water on Mars than initially expected. CNN reports that the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has discovered evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris, which is the red planet's equivalent to the Grand Canyon, albeit on a much grander scale. NASA says Valles Marineris...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Chinese Rover Spots Weird, Large ‘Cube’ on the Moon

A lunar rover has spotted a strange cube-shaped object and will alter its official course to check it out, needing 2-3 months to arrive. Official observations suggest it could be rock thrust upward from the impact of an asteroid that clearly landed next to it, or a technological relic from previous human exploration, or hopefully, perhaps something that can’t be explained.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA has found evidence of life’s building blocks on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, has found evidence of organic chemicals, life’s building blocks, on the planet. The team behind the rover announced the discovery on Wednesday. It’s not quite the proof of life that many have been hoping for, but it’s definitely an intriguing find. NASA just found evidence of organic chemicals on Mars Perseverance discovered the carbon-containing organic chemicals in rocks on the surface of the Red Planet. It found the chemicals in the rocks near the Jezero Crater. The rover did a preliminary analysis of the rocks and discovered the compounds that they contain. However, Perseverance is also sending a...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy