NASA: Webb telescope launch delayed by communication problem

Our most prolific show guest, and a man who always humors my science nerdiness with enthusiasm and good cheer, CU physics professor Paul Beale will be my last guest of 2021. Some stuff we'll talk about: James Webb Space Telescope: Looking back in time to catch the earliest starlight in creation(see more about this in one of the videos below) and Harvard scientists discover new state of matter that could be used to develop quantum computers. More about Webb here: Webb telescope testing on tap Thursday before setting target launch date – Spaceflight Now.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO