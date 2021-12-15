ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

No early indication of technical fault in Paris Tesla crash – French minister

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARIS (Reuters) -French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the cars in its fleet...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Paris taxi firm suspends Tesla fleet after fatal accident

Paris — France's transport minister said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Vehicles#Brake#French#Reuters#Rmc#Tesla Europe#G7
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 taxi fleet in Paris dispelled following crash despite ‘no technical problems’

A fleet of 37 Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedans has been dispelled from French taxi company G7’s operational vehicles. G7, a Paris-based taxi servicer, has stated that it has removed each of its Model 3 units from its operational taxi fleet, despite there being any evidence of technical problems in the vehicle, nor have any conclusions been reached regarding the possible use of Tesla’s Autopilot functionality.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Autoblog

Runaway Tesla leaves trail of destruction in Paris

PARIS — The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night plowed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard Diomande was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Taxi Fatal Crash Plus 20 Also Injured

One of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world has suspended its Model 3 taxis after a fatal crash that also injured 20. The company is called G7 and it is located in Paris, France. G7 announced the Tesla Model 3 suspension for fear of more accidents. After the...
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

French Auto Workforce Could Shrink 30% in Shift to Electric Cars

France risks losing nearly a third of its automotive jobs by the end of the decade in the accelerating transition to electric vehicles that’s making many suppliers obsolete, according to a new study that its author said could apply to other European countries. The French auto industry -- home...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Tesla Self-Driving Beta Takes on One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

The Full Self-Driving Beta button was introduced by Tesla a few months ago, allowing qualified drivers to seek access to the company's Full Self-Driving Beta software by achieving high grades on Tesla's Safety Score (Beta) System. In this video, YouTuber CGP Gray took a Tesla Model 3 to one of the United States' most dangerous and twisty roads, the Tail of the Dragon, to test the latest FSD Beta update's capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

UK: Used Electric Cars Now Sell Faster Than Gas, Auto Trader Says

Used electric cars are now selling faster than their petrol-powered alternatives for the first time, according to one online car marketplace. Auto Trader says the average used electric vehicle (EV) is currently taking 26 days to sell, compared with 28 days for the average used petrol vehicle. That isn’t just...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Spain’s truck drivers call off Christmas strike

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s truck drivers have called off a three-day strike during the week leading up to Christmas after reaching an agreement with the government late on Friday, the national truck driving association said. It said the agreement means drivers will not have to load and unload...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy