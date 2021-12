Mobile bill payment application Papaya recently raised $50 million in a series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Papaya lets users take a photo of any bill, and the app's AI-powered 'bill understanding technology' pays the bill in seconds. The company says its goal is to help people spend more time on things that matter, by making bill-paying as painless and quick as possible. Papaya CEO and co-founder Patrick Kann joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO