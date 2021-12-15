Inside Politics: PM’s authority badly damaged as 99 Tories rebel against Covid laws

Everybody in Westminster seems to know about the party in No 10 in December last year, apart from the man who lives at the top of the building. Boris Johnson stood at the despatch box yesterday to once again deliver a non-denial denial, convincing absolutely nobody that the festive shindig didn’t take place, not least the former leader of his party in Scotland, Ruth Davidson. The Tory peer described the PM’s statement to the Commons – and his announcement that the cabinet secretary will investigate the reports – as “pathetic”. “As a Tory, I was brought up to believe in playing with a straight bat,” she said. “Believe me, colleagues are furious at this, too.” The view inside No 10 appears to be that if they announce a probe, anger and frustration will eventually subside over time and they will get away with it. Were the Covid Plan B measures set out later a diversionary tactic to distract attention away from the scandal? That was the view of Tory MP William Wragg, who said as much in the chamber. It’s certainly true that all the early indications showed omicron was very likely to be more transmissible than delta, which is ultimately why the measures are being brought in. Labour says the government has left it too late, with the new strain already spreading rapidly throughout the country. The Downing Street nightmare before Christmas claimed its first victim in Allegra Stratton, Johnson’s former press secretary, who quit offering her “profound apologies” after a video showed her laughing about a party in a mock press conference. There was palpable anger on all sides of the Commons yesterday over the reports. The story again dominates the front of several news outlets this morning, with fresh reports of more shindigs. You wouldn’t bet against another scalp by the time this is all over.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO