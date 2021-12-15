ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Inside Politics: PM’s authority badly damaged as 99 Tories rebel against Covid laws

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beleaguered Boris Johnson got his Covid plan B laws through the Commons last night, despite suffering the largest rebellion of his premiership so far, one that was larger than most, even those inside Downing Street, had anticipated. Some 99 mutinous Tories defied the prime minister on vaccine passes, or passports,...

Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Johnson apologises, Stratton quits as investigation launched into No 10 party

Boris Johnson has apologised and a senior aide has quit over footage showing Number 10 advisers joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about the footage apparently showing aides laughing about it.Allegra Stratton who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip emerged, offering “profound apologies” and saying she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days”.The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police contacting people who attended Tory HQ Christmas party over alleged breaches of Covid laws

Police are contacting two people who attended a Christmas party at the Conservative Party headquarters over alleged breaches of coronavirus laws.The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was aware of the gathering at the building in Matthew Parker Street, Westminster, on 14 December last year.“Officers will be making contact with two people who attended in relation to alleged breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations,” a spokesperson said. Police did not identify the two people being spoken to.Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey apologised “unreservedly” for attending the party after being shown in a photograph published by the Daily Mirror. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
U.K.
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
WORLD
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM under extreme pressure as leaked clip shows aides joking about Christmas party

Boris Johnson and his spinners are under extreme pressure for answers this morning after a leaked clip showed senior aides laughing and joking about a Christmas party during a mock press conference. The footage, recorded on 22 December last year – just days after reports say a gathering of “dozens” of staffers took place in No 10 when lockdown restrictions were in place – appears to contradict repeated denials by Downing Street that “there was no Christmas party” and that “Covid rules have been followed at all times” – lines trotted out again last night after the film emerged but ones that seem unlikely to hold as today progresses. Aware that the Christmas party story has had significant cut through with the public, Labour leader Keir Starmer is going for Johnson’s jugular, accusing the prime minister of telling “lies” over the affair, demanding that he “comes clean” and apologises. Prime Minister’s Questions are not to be missed.
U.K.
The Independent

‘Public health comes before party politics’: Labour to vote for ‘plan B’ Covid measures amid Tory rebellion

Labour will vote to approve the government’s Covid “plan B” measures next week, Wes Streeting has confirmed, as Boris Johnson faces a mass revolt from his own MPs. Stressing he had confidence in scientific advisers, Labour’s shadow health secretary said he did not want Sajid Javid, the health secretary, going into the weekend “worried about whether he’s got the votes” to deliver key public health measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: Chaos of UK’s Afghan evacuation revealed in damning testimony

Fresh questions are being raised about the UK’s handling of the Afghanistan evacuation amid claims that chaos inside Whitehall resulted in deaths. As the government kicks off day two of crime week with an announcement on prisons, No 10 continues to face questions over an alleged Covid lockdown party in Downing Street last year. Elsewhere, experts fear omicron could become the dominant strain within weeks and a Law Commission review has stopped short of calling for misogyny to be made a hate crime.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Reduce socialising to save your Christmas, PM tells Britons

Parliament goes into recess later today amid growing concern about the impact omicron could have on the NHS, with Professor Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson urging the public to reduce their contacts over the next week or so if they want to have a normal Christmas. Meanwhile, the prime minister has accused a very senior ITV journalist of “mischaracterising” reports of lockdown-busting parties last Christmas – hours after photos emerged of a bash inside the party’s Westminster HQ showing at least 20 people in attendance and enjoying refreshments. Elsewhere, voters head to the polls in the North Shropshire by-election triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.
U.K.
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM announces Covid Plan B as anger mounts over Downing Street parties

Everybody in Westminster seems to know about the party in No 10 in December last year, apart from the man who lives at the top of the building. Boris Johnson stood at the despatch box yesterday to once again deliver a non-denial denial, convincing absolutely nobody that the festive shindig didn’t take place, not least the former leader of his party in Scotland, Ruth Davidson. The Tory peer described the PM’s statement to the Commons – and his announcement that the cabinet secretary will investigate the reports – as “pathetic”. “As a Tory, I was brought up to believe in playing with a straight bat,” she said. “Believe me, colleagues are furious at this, too.” The view inside No 10 appears to be that if they announce a probe, anger and frustration will eventually subside over time and they will get away with it. Were the Covid Plan B measures set out later a diversionary tactic to distract attention away from the scandal? That was the view of Tory MP William Wragg, who said as much in the chamber. It’s certainly true that all the early indications showed omicron was very likely to be more transmissible than delta, which is ultimately why the measures are being brought in. Labour says the government has left it too late, with the new strain already spreading rapidly throughout the country. The Downing Street nightmare before Christmas claimed its first victim in Allegra Stratton, Johnson’s former press secretary, who quit offering her “profound apologies” after a video showed her laughing about a party in a mock press conference. There was palpable anger on all sides of the Commons yesterday over the reports. The story again dominates the front of several news outlets this morning, with fresh reports of more shindigs. You wouldn’t bet against another scalp by the time this is all over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson seeks to win over Tory rebels as Covid health pass revolt looms

Boris Johnson has told Tory rebels that coronavirus health certificates are a “proportionate” response to the threat of Omicron as he faces the prospect of the biggest revolt of his leadership.The Prime Minister said his Plan B to tackle coronavirus this winter is necessary for public health, as about 75 Conservatives consider rebelling in Tuesday’s vote.Tories are particularly opposed to making NHS Covid passes, displaying vaccine status or a negative lateral flow result, mandatory for entry to large venues such as nightclubs.The measures are expected to be approved with Labour’s support, but that would be a significant blow to...
WORLD
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM ‘misled’ probe into flat refurb as fresh details emerge of No 10 Christmas bash

There was some good news for Boris Johnson yesterday as he and wife Carrie welcomed a “healthy baby girl” into the world. But that’s where the joy ended for the Johnsons. The PM is now fighting three major political fires after an official investigation found that he asked a Tory donor for cash for the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat – despite telling a separate inquiry months later that he knew nothing about the money. Reports this morning say that Lord Geidt, Johnson’s standards adviser who carried out the initial probe, may quit if he does not receive a satisfactory answer as to why he appears to have been misled, piling further pressure on the PM. Meanwhile, it looks like the Christmas party story is going to just keep running and running. Last night fresh details emerged saying Jack Doyle, the PM’s top communications adviser, attended the 18 December bash – and even handed out awards to staff. No 10’s party position appears more untenable by the day. There is also the small matter of a major Tory rebellion on new Covid rules. The PM is taking some time off to spend with his family but will no doubt have a peek at this morning’s headlines, which once again make dire reading. “Another day, another lie”, says the Daily Mirror.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories fined over donation for PM’s flat refit they deemed ‘gift to the nation’

The Conservatives have been fined £17,800 for failing to declare a donation of more than £50,000 from a Tory peer to cover the redecoration of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat, which the party had claimed was a “gift to the nation”.The Electoral Commission said the party had failed to “accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record” of the cash, which had been handed over by Lord Brownlow in October 2020.Its report said the party had repeatedly said the money had not been a donation and had been described as “a donation to the Prime Minister via the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’

It is shaping up to be a very merry Christmas for the Liberal Democrats. The party has recorded yet another stunning by-election victory – this time with a 6,000 majority in the West Midlands seat of North Shropshire. Although the win was not totally unexpected, its significance can not be underestimated. North Shropshire is a rural, “true blue” seat that has returned a Tory MP for nearly 200 years and the Liberal Democrats overturned a whopping, and seemingly insurmountable 23,000 majority to snatch it. Despite what Tory spinners might say this morning about governing parties and mid-term by-elections, this is a defeat that will send shockwaves – and jitters – through the entire Conservative Party and is one that heaps further pressure on an already embattled Boris Johnson, who wakes up this morning not only to a defeat that will further embolden mutinous MPs thinking about ousting him, but also to fresh reports about lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, after The Independent exclusively revealed that he joined a bash in the garden of No 10 during lockdown in May last year. Earlier this week week it was said that former prime minister David Cameron echoed the view of some senior Tories by suggesting that it won’t be parties, wallpapergate or even Covid that gets Johnson in the end. Instead, he said, it will be the looming spectre of inflation. But there is one thing many Tory MPs care about more than all of those things: retaining power and their seats. With the party’s poll ratings continuing to slide, could North Shropshire be the first real nail in Johnson’s coffin?
POLITICS
Telegraph

Full list of Tory rebels who opposed No 10's Covid pass plan

Boris Johnson faced the biggest rebellion of his premiership on Tuesday as dozens of his own backbenchers opposed the new rules around Covid passes. A total of 128 MPs defied the Prime Minister's so-called "vaccine passport" scheme. Of these, 100 were Conservatives, including two tellers. Under the planned restrictions, people...
WORLD

