Laura Yuen: Diving into my son’s ADHD diagnosis allowed me to see my own struggles

I first met my partner’s family in a hospital lobby in November of last year — one night, one person at a time, as they left so I could enter. The 2020 late fall Covid-19 surge was accelerating at an alarming rate, and stringent Covid-19 rules permitted only one visitor at a time. And later, that would turn into just one per day. My “meeting the family nerves” were diluted by a mix of sleep deprivation, shock and an intense yearning to help in a meaningful way without overstepping. We’d been dating just for a few months, and his family had known I existed for only a few weeks, though they’d had a hunch when Bryan brought half a peck of apples home. He isn’t the apple-picking type. I still tear up with gratitude every time I consider how difficult it must have been for his family to leave his side so I could visit while we awaited test results that would confirm that he, an active 33-year-old basketball player, had cancer.

