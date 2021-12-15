ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Laura Yuen: Diving into my son’s ADHD diagnosis allowed me to see my own struggles

By LAURA YUEN
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

It was one of those books so engrossing that I didn't see the twist coming. The neuropsychologist who diagnosed my first-born son with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) recommended it so I could better understand how my oldest was wired. The title, "Smart But Scattered," seemed like a brilliant description for...

www.newsobserver.com

momtastic.com

Addressing My Son’s Learning Disability Has Boosted His Confidence

Several years ago my son was diagnosed with a learning disability, dyslexia. Even though he is a very bright child his inability to read and write had a huge impact on not only his schooling but also his confidence. He would get frustrated with school work because he knew the information but was unable to complete his assignments. When he would sit down to read it required so much effort that he would break down in tears after reading a few words. Most days he would often admit defeat before even attempting an assignment because it was all so overwhelming. He desperately wanted to learn and participate in school but his brain wasn’t cooperating.
The Conversation U.S.

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place. Half of all Americans know someone who has died by suicide. I am one of them, and the death of my grandmother inspired me to become a suicide researcher....
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Appendicitis in Women

1. Pain is localized around the navel and upper abdomen, worsening with movement, coughing, or sneezing. The pain may lessen as it moves to the right lower abdomen and the inflammation downward toward the appendix. 2. Vomiting. 3. Low-grade fever. 4. Constipation. 5. Change in bowel habits. 6. Low back...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Covid and a blood cancer diagnosis changed what freedom looked like in my own home

I first met my partner’s family in a hospital lobby in November of last year — one night, one person at a time, as they left so I could enter. The 2020 late fall Covid-19 surge was accelerating at an alarming rate, and stringent Covid-19 rules permitted only one visitor at a time. And later, that would turn into just one per day. My “meeting the family nerves” were diluted by a mix of sleep deprivation, shock and an intense yearning to help in a meaningful way without overstepping. We’d been dating just for a few months, and his family had known I existed for only a few weeks, though they’d had a hunch when Bryan brought half a peck of apples home. He isn’t the apple-picking type. I still tear up with gratitude every time I consider how difficult it must have been for his family to leave his side so I could visit while we awaited test results that would confirm that he, an active 33-year-old basketball player, had cancer.
CANCER
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
Glamour

Migraines Are My Body’s Way of Telling Me to Hit Pause

I didn’t get migraines until my first year of college, when I fell in love. I had never experienced real love like that before, and it was overwhelming. It was beautiful, of course: No one has ever looked at me or valued me like my now husband does. But part of me was fighting falling in love, because it’s not what I had wanted. I wanted to remain independent and get a job in a big city. Finding someone who saw me in a way I’d never seen myself flipped my world upside down. That—coupled with trying to figure out what I wanted to study for my future career, while living in a new place on my own for the first time—sent my body into a place of shock.
HEALTH
WebMD

My Journey to an Ankylosing Spondylitis Diagnosis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine, causing pain and stiffness. It also can affect other parts of the body, including your eyes. I was diagnosed with AS when I was 31 years old. My journey to diagnosis was different than most of the people I have talked to. I consider myself lucky to have a caring team of doctors to lean on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH

