Groups Urge Colleges to Abandon Legacy Admissions

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Twenty education groups are today issuing an open letter to college presidents and boards urging them to abandon legacy admissions, which remains popular among private colleges and some public institutions. “As Jerome Karabel details in his book, The Chosen, legacy preferences arose at elite institutions in the 1920s and...

CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
inklingsnews.com

Colleges need to abolish ‘demonstrated interest’ factor in admissions process

Demonstrated interest. It’s a vague phrase that encapsulates the assessment of an applicants’ interest in attending a certain college. According to a survey done by the National Association of College Admission Counseling, 68% of colleges in the U.S. now consider it as a factor of the college admission process.
COLLEGES
NBC Miami

College Admission Applications Spike as January Deadline Nears

Already, the number applications filed for undergraduate admission is up 22% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Common App. However, 60% of applicants are from the most affluent communities, while only 5% are from the lowest-income areas. When it comes to getting accepted to college, this year's high school seniors...
COLLEGES
wccnet.edu

Admissions period opens for Washtenaw Technical Middle College 2022-2023 school year

Enrollment and information sessions for Washtenaw Technical Middle College (WTMC) located on the Washtenaw Community College (WCC) campus have launched for prospective new students and parents. Nationally ranked WTMC is a Michigan public school academy chartered by the college. Students complete college coursework to satisfy their high school graduation requirements....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Inside Higher Ed

The First Amendment, Social Media and College Admissions

Social media is an empowering leveler for millions of young users. It gives teenagers a vast outlet to connect with faraway peers and exchange ideas on the cultural and political topics of the day. Some have made small fortunes monetizing their creativity on YouTube and Instagram. But for some teens,...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Preparing Humanities Majors for Post-Graduation Success

Many, not surprisingly, become teachers. Others go to graduate school or law school. Still others pursue jobs in sales, business operations, or administrative support. But a very large number become managers. Indeed, humanities majors are especially likely to become managers. Management is an exceptionally broad occupational category, and levels of...
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

Countdown to college: Revoking admission

Students who applied with a binding early decision admissions program will be notified between now and the end of the year. My advice is to soak up the acceptances, celebrate a little, but don’t chill out too much. A study from the National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC)...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

A Win for Agent-Based International Student Recruitment

The U.S. Senate passed legislation last week that would amend language in a veterans’ education act banning the use of commission-based international student recruitment by institutions that receive GI Bill funding. The REMOTE Act was already approved by the House of Representatives and will now go to President Biden for his signature.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Associations Team Up on Transfer Statement

Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images — Three higher education associations—the American Council on Education, the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers—published a newstatement Wednesday that outlines “sound, equity-minded” policies for accommodating transfer students. The three associations, which first...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Smith College Makes Its January Term Mostly Online

Smith College announced Monday that its three-week January term would be mostly online. “Interterm courses will be held as scheduled. We strongly encourage instructors to move to remote instruction, whenever possible. We expect most interterm classes will meet remotely most of the time,” said a letter to students and faculty members from Kathleen McCartney, the president, and others. “Students whose interterm classes will meet remotely are strongly encouraged to remain home rather than return to campus for interterm.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Virginia Surveys Alumni of Public Colleges and Universities

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia recently released a study on the impact and value of public higher education in the state, based on graduates’ employment outcomes, financial health and satisfaction with their college experiences, among other factors. The study, called “Virginia Educated,” was conducted by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Law.com

Biden DOJ Urges Justices Not to Hear Challenge to Harvard Admissions Policy

The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny review to an affirmative action challenge to the admissions policy at Harvard University. The justices already have a controversial docket that includes abortion, gun rights and religion. Affirmative action would raise the stakes in the term exponentially.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES
Recorder

My Turn: Inside the college admissions journey

As we approach the college admissions deadlines in January, and I watch many parents worry about “what will happen” and “what’s next,” I ask us all to slow down and think about the goals — the real goals — we have for our children.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Must Redefine Leadership

According to a recent survey, 23 percent of women globally are considering leaving the workforce due to stress, increased workloads and accompanying work-life imbalance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In higher ed, as in the corporate sector, women leaders have tended to do more, not less during this time, and women of color in particular have experienced increasingly unmanageable workloads.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Texas A&M to Review Controversial Qatar Campus Proposal

Texas A&M University announced plans last week for a committee charged with reviewing a controversial proposal to reorganize the arts and sciences programs at the Qatar campus and relegate arts and science faculty to second-class status relative to engineering faculty. Faculty had raised alarms that the proposal—which had a proposed...
COLLEGES

