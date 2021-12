Though Halo Infinite‘s campaign launched this week, the game’s multiplayer component has been available for a few weeks already. This is the first time Halo multiplayer has ever been free-to-play, which has almost certainly led to an influx of players who are entirely new to the Halo franchise. If this is your first outing with the series, there’s a decent chance you’ve found yourself outgunned by Halo veterans in multiplayer matches. This article will give you a few tips that can instantly make you a better Halo Infinite player.

