2021 is almost over and now is the time to peer into 2022, and already the beginning of the year is looking pretty strong. One title that will be there, even earlier than expected, is the martial arts combat game Sifu. The game sees you playing a character out for vengeance in brutal combat, where you can die and come back as an older and wiser version of yourself. The game promises that it will require multiple runs to unearth all of its secrets, and will release in February digitally. It seems there will also be a physical release, but you’ll need some extra patience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO