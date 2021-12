We haven’t seen a lot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s still-unnamed sequel, but at E3 2021, Nintendo did show off a gameplay trailer for it. It was a pretty brief one at under two minutes long, but it was also packed with several interesting glimpses at new gameplay mechanics. Now, newly discovered patents filed by Nintendo, as reported by Gamereactor, may have shed new light on what these new mechanics will be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO