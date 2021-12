M&K Sound has just unveiled a new X+ Series line of THX Certified reference subwoofers. The self-proclaimed 'inventor of the subwoofer' has overhauled the firm's X Series with three new X+ Series models, including the company’s first THX Dominus Certified 15-inch X15+ subwoofer. (On that claim, it is up for debate, although one of the earlier commercially available subwoofers was developed by Ken Kreisel in the late 1960s, the former president of the Miller & Kreisel Sound Corporation in Los Angeles. When Kreisel's business partner and high-end audio shop owner, Jonas Miller, told Kreisel that a few electrostatic speaker buyers had complained about a lack of bass response, Kreisel designed a powered woofer that would reproduce only those frequencies that were too low for said speakers to convey. So there we are.)

