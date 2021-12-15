ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn is Now Available

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a while there, it seemed like, after a promising start, the Kingdoms of Amalur property had died off before it could ever even reach its full potential, but the last year or so has been a good one for...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
nichegamer.com

Legend of Mana Remaster Smartphone Port Now Available

Square Enix has announced the Legend of Mana remaster smartphone port is now available for both iOS and Android devices. The Legend of Mana remaster smartphone port is now up worldwide for both iOS (via the App Store) and Android (via the Google Play store), for $21.99. The Legend of...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Kirkhope
Gematsu

Transiruby for PC now available

Side-scrolling action game Transiruby is now available for PC via Steam for $14.99, publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Skipmore and Esquadra announced. A Switch version will follow in 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Explore the mysteries of an unknown land!. Transiruby is...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The One Ring, a Lord of the Rings RPG, Available Now

Free League Publishing has released the new edition of The One Ring, a tabletop RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and other works written by JRR Tolkien. This is the second edition of The One Ring RPG, but is the first published by Free League Publishing after they acquired the license to publish Tolkien-based tabletop roleplaying games last year. Free League Publishing raised over $2 million on Kickstarter to fund the new edition in a Kickstarter earlier this year. The One Ring's original designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi return for the new edition, with the game still set in the 80-year period between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You can check out an official trailer for the game below:
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Oddmar+ Now Available Via Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has been used for some big releases – but hasn’t been used by many publishers as a way to expose a new audience to a somewhat older premium game that may have slipped between the cracks. We’ve seen Asphalt 8+ hit the service long after the free to play release of Asphalt 9, and now Oddmar+ hits Apple Arcade. It’s the same core game as Oddmar – only without the $4.99 price tag.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Now Available

A new trailer for Star Wars: Hunters has hit the web. It contains extensive gameplay fragments and shows new heroes, created especially for this game. A new trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, an online Star Wars battle game by Natural Motion and Zynga, has been released. The trailer consists mainly...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kingdoms Of Amalur#Ip#Thq#Nintendo Switch
gamingbolt.com

PS Plus Subscriptions Won’t be Required for Upcoming Online Multiplayer Weekend

PS Plus has long been an essential requirement for PlayStation players to enjoy multiplayer experiences on the platform, and while free-to-play games can be enjoyed without the subscription, players still require an active subscription for paid games with multiplayer elements. Recently, however, Sony has announced that for its upcoming online...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Remnant: From the Ashes Seems to be Headed to the Nintendo Switch

Gunfire Games’ 2019 action RPG Remnant: From the Ashes has built up quite a sizeable following since its launch, and its not hard to see why. With its slick gunplay, engaging progression, brutal challenge, and Soulslike mechanics, it had a solid foundation right off the bat, which the developer would go on to expand upon with subsequent content updates.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Destiny 2 – The Dawning 2021 is Now Live

Bungie’s latest seasonal event for Destiny 2, The Dawning, is now live as part of Season of the Lost. It sees Eva Levante returning to the Tower and once again tasking Guardians with gathering ingredients to bake treats for the various denizens of the world. Check out everything that’s new in the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – New Gameplay Mechanics Possibly Detailed in Nintendo Patents

We haven’t seen a lot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s still-unnamed sequel, but at E3 2021, Nintendo did show off a gameplay trailer for it. It was a pretty brief one at under two minutes long, but it was also packed with several interesting glimpses at new gameplay mechanics. Now, newly discovered patents filed by Nintendo, as reported by Gamereactor, may have shed new light on what these new mechanics will be.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamingbolt.com

Supermassive is Working on a New Unannounced Multiplayer Game

With games such as Until Dawn and the ongoing Dark Pictures series under its belt, Supermassive is a studio that’s best known for creating interactive choose-your-own-adventure style experiences, but it seems like the developer also has something else cooking that might be cut from a different cloth. A job...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

moon PC Port Now Available

Onion Games has announced the moon PC port is now available, day and date with the previously announced PS4 and PS5 port. The moon PC port is now available via Steam. Moon was originally released for PlayStation back in 1997 for Japan, followed by a Switch release in 2019 for Japan and in August 2020 for the west. In case you missed it – you can find our thorough review for the game here. We found it an unforgettable experience that is definitely worth checking out!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

System Shock Remake Will be Published by Prime Matter, Out in 2022

Nightdive Studios has been working on the long-awaited remake of System Shock for some time now. Following a long period of silence, the developer has now come out to reveal some rather interesting details about the game’s development. In a recent announcement on Koch Media’s official website, it’s been...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Horizon Zero Dawn’s Latest PC Patches Were Handled by Nixxes Software

Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn PC port was released last year, but the developer has been pretty consistent with its patches to this day. A recent update to the game added support for AMD’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution as well as Nvidia’s DLSS technologies, among a slew of other things, and it’s been revealed that developer Nixxes Software was behind the patch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Original GTA Developer Shares Hilarious Story About How Tanks Made it into the Game

A recent article published on Gamerhub reveals some interesting behind-the-scenes details about the development behind the 1997 classic, Grand Theft Auto. The article goes in depth about how artist Stewart Waterson and coder Ian Johnson’s fun little experiment morphed into one of the most iconic parts of the series, which was also pivotal in turning the game’s focus to chaos and destruction.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Armory of Reckoning

This section of our IGN Halo Infinite Wiki guide discusses the Armory of Reckoning Banished Outpost. We tackle the objectives to help you capture this facility, turning it into an additional fast travel point. Banished Outpost: Armory of Reckoning Location and Objectives. The Armory of Reckoning is close to the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sonic Frontiers is Bringing Back the “Entire” Sonic Voice Cast

After intense leaks and speculation, Sega finally took the stage at The Game Awards earlier this month to officially unveil Sonic Frontiers, the open world platformer that’s looking to set the foundation for the series’ next main era. And while there’s still much we don’t know about the game, Sega has dropped some new details about its voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy