Gigabyte is one of the most popular PC component manufacturers in the space. From motherboards to graphics cards, Gigabyte makes a lot of components that are essential for a PC build. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the best Gigabyte motherboards you can buy right now. Gigabyte is perhaps the first name that comes to mind while discussing motherboards. There are a ton of Gigabyte motherboards on the market, so we’ll try to make the purchase decision easier for you by filtering out some of the best ones that are worth considering. We’re also including some new Z690 chipset-based LGA 1700 motherboards for Intel’s new Alder Lake chips. This ever-evolving list will be updated over time to include the best motherboards as they’re launched, so be sure to stay tuned. With that out of the way, let’s get started with the list:

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO